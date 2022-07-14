Growing up on our Jackson County farm in the 1970s, a bald-eagle sighting was something to behold. There were not many eagles left.
In 1974 there were only 107 active nests in Wisconsin, which was only two years after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of the pesticide DDT that thinned eagle eggshells. Nationwide the worst point for eagles was 1963 when there were only 417 nesting pairs in the lower 48 states.
Currently there are more than 71,400 nesting pairs in the lower 48 and almost 317,000 individual eagles, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. So even though I see eagles often while driving around western Wisconsin, it still stirs my soul to see one in flight.
While I’m not aware of any nesting locations on our farm, we see them frequently. And we do have plenty of owls. The stillness of the early morning is when we can hear the choruses of “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?” which carries across the quiet morning. I’ve also spotted great-horned owls through the years.
I consider myself fortunate to be able to observe eagles and owls in nature. I’m also fortunate enough to live within easy driving distance of two great wildlife centers where we can also see the birds closely.
The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota, has just opened the first phase of a renovation and expansion project. Work began in November to expand the eagle-care facilities and create new exhibit spaces, as well as to create a new center to hold programs.
The center is beautifully situated on the banks of the Mississippi River. My wife, Sherry, and I recently visited to take in a program and see the eagles under the center’s care. Those eagles have suffered injuries that make them unlikely to survive in the wild but they could live up to 40 years in captivity.
This past year we drove to Houston, Minnesota – located about an hour south of Wabasha – to visit the International Owl Center, a facility that was inspired by the National Eagle Center. We took in an extremely informative program and saw several owls, classified as strigiformes in the avian order of nocturnal birds.
The Houston center is located in a downtown building, with plans underway to build a new facility next to the aviaries where the owls live. The World Owl Conference will be held in October 2023 in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Both places are ideal locations to take children, who will not be bored by the interactive presentations. It’s fun for old guys like me too.
The recovery of the bald-eagle population has been a major conservation success, but some species of owls have declining populations due to habitat loss, land use and climate change. Threatened species include the northern spotted owl, burrowing owls, pygmy owls and snowy owls.
The barn-owl population has declined with the loss of drafty old barns as well as hay fields, meadows or pastures where meadow vole flourish – their primary food. There are fewer old barns today and many farms grow just corn or soybeans, not vole habitat.
We’ve learned our lesson with DDT; I suspect that dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane was used on our land back in the 1950s. My brother and I years ago found a bag of DDT while cleaning out an old shed.
Thankfully the eagles came back. But we seem to be a little slower in addressing the land use and climate change that are impacting owls and other animal species.
Mother Nature can be forgiving – if we give her time.
The National Eagle Center is located at 50 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha, Minnesota. Visit www.nationaleaglecenter.org or call 651-565-4989 for more information.
The International Owl Center is located at 126 E. Cedar St., Houston, Minnesota. Visit www.internationalowlcenter.org or call 507-896-6957 for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.