I was having a conversation recently with a crop farmer who remarked that she was enjoying the calm before the storm.
It was early April and in just a few days she and her husband would be busy with fieldwork and planting at least through July, she said. It’s just the way it is when you’re forced to battle Mother Nature to earn a living.
I’ve written before about the work ethic of farmers and how growing up on a dairy farm molded and shaped me. Cows needed to be milked twice a day – every day – and needed to be fed. The seasonal cycle of work meant crops were planted, harvested and put away for the winter. Dad was the chief executive – a working one at that. Mom was the herd manager – when she wasn't teaching. My brother and I – along with other family members – were the labor pool.
At times it was hard, physical work. Stacking hay bales, forking manure, and cutting and splitting wood was demanding. Between the predictable chores of cleaning the barn, and feeding cows and calves, were the unpredictable events of equipment breakdowns, sick animals and the relentless battle with the weather.
I opted for a career off the farm and became a journalist. Back in 1987 when I was cutting my journalistic teeth as a reporter for the Winona Daily News, I was interviewing a fairly new CEO at Watlow in Winona, Minnesota, by the name of Keith Laken. Watlow – which makes temperature and power controllers for industrial use – had plants in other parts of the country; currently it has 13 facilities around the world.
I remember sharing with Laken – who had a long career with Watlow – that I grew up on a farm. I told him I had recently spent a summer during college working at a local factory during the day and working at the newspaper at night. He smiled and said I had the classic Midwestern work ethic.
I asked him if that work ethic was real and he assured me it was, saying the Winona plant was by far the most productive in the company – which he credited to his workforce.
But the world of the small family farm where I grew up has mainly disappeared. We’re now several generations past our immigrant ancestors, who carved out a living through hard work and dedication.
Many people had their first work experiences as teenagers, but that percentage has decreased as well. The percent of teens between 16 and 19 years old who were enrolled in school and working hit 31 percent in 1998 but had decreased to 17.6 percent by 2020.
Explanations for that range from focusing on more academic-building activities to competition from older workers. I’d even suggest that one can blame the ubiquitous nature of smart phones and the endless hours teens spend on those devices.
Whatever the cause, we have fewer teens holding jobs. That means they eventually enter the workforce without that valuable first-job experience. They have different expectations, which can be perceived by their employers as having a reduced work ethic.
Is that perception true? In 2017 almost two-thirds of business executives surveyed by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said the work ethic of Wisconsin employees had declined during the past 20 years. Sixteen percent said the work ethic had strongly declined and another 49 percent said it had somewhat declined.
Many connect the declining work ethic with a lack of soft skills. Soft skills are the personal attributes you need to succeed in the workplace. As opposed to hard skills – the specific training required to perform a job – soft skills are usually connected to how a person works with others. It means having good communication skills and problem-solving skills, having a positive attitude and being a team player.
You know it’s all those things Congress doesn’t have.
Can we re-instill work ethic with the current younger workers? It’s something one can’t learn in school. One either has it or doesn’t. It’s the drive to be on time, to do what it takes to complete a job and taking responsibility for one’s actions.
At the risk of sounding like a curmudgeon, I say that needs to start at home. Even if children don’t live on a farm they can still be taught the value of doing chores in the form of housework and tasks at home.
The rewards could be limitless.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.