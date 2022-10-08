It’s apple-harvest season, with community festivals celebrating the fruit and many commercial orchards open for picking and family fun.
While we’ve never grown apples commercially we have a few mature apple trees we planted in our yard. There are also dozens of wild apple trees in the woods.
When I was young we’d always pick from the trees located on a hilltop spot on the farm at the edge of the field that was aptly called “The Orchard” by my father. There were about a dozen trees there that survived until the early 1980s. I was never sure if they were planted or if they grew wild.
Having an apple picker is a must when you’re trying to harvest from wild trees. There isn’t going to be any low-hanging fruit when you’re competing with deer and cattle that can reach the lower branches.
Our son, Ross, is an apple enthusiast who enjoys both picking and processing. Each year he and my father picked many of the farm’s wild trees – a tradition they continued every year until Dad passed in 2020.
They had their favorite trees and knew those that would be ripe earlier and those that could be harvested later. Some years were better than others, as weather – particularly late-spring frosts – impacted the seasons.
Six years ago Ross and I went halves on an apple press. Ross used it once. It’s been stored in my garage with the best intentions of using it every fall but doing it.
Recently Ross and our grandson, Samuel, 3, came to visit and check the apple trees. They picked a few-dozen apples from a couple of trees. Rather than transporting them to his house, Ross suggested we could press them for cider – an excellent use for wild apples that are far from perfect.
The difference between cider and juice is that cider is fresh, unfiltered and usually unpasteurized. Apple juice is filtered and pasteurized for a longer shelf life.
I retrieved the press and set it on the driveway. Ross washed it and assembled the parts. Then he and Samuel started making cider.
The process is simple. One puts apples in the hopper and turns the wheel on the cylinder, which has blades that grind and chop the apples. The pulp then falls into the tub below. Then just keep adding apples.
Samuel was a good helper after he was told that apples went into the hopper and were not to be thrown across the yard. By standing on his tippy toes he was just able to reach the top of the hopper. After the apples were pulped we cranked down the pressing plate; cider came out of the downspout into a pan. The apple crushers turned out about three-quarters of a gallon of cider, which was sweet and tasty.
Samuel will probably not remember that morning but he loves picking apples with his dad. There will be more memories to come.
But as I watched father and son work together, I had a bittersweet memory about the missing member of the apple team who would have loved it too.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.