Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

BADGER VILLAGE, Wis. – It was an amazing phenomenon when Badger Village was built between Baraboo and Madison. There were 500 dwellings on 38 acres built in 90 days and ready for occupancy by workers at the Badger Ordnance Works across the highway. The village was a square with a quarter-mile on each side that would eventually house 1,800 people.
In preparation for supporting Europe during World War II, the U.S. government in 1941 picked the Sauk Prairie as an ideal site for a new ammunition plant. The area was flat, the soil was solid for building, it was near a rail line, and was surrounded by the Baraboo bluffs and the Wisconsin River – which was needed as a water source. Even though the United States was not yet involved in the war, the U.S. Army picked the middle of the country to prevent the plant from being an easy target for any enemies.
Of the Sauk Prairie’s 14,000 acres, the government bought 10,565. Farmers were forced to sell; no amount of protest helped. The land was known for its good rich soil, dairy farms and orchards. Bids from various companies to remove many of the farm buildings were opened March 5, 1941. It took 12 hours to open all the bids and another day to sort through them to announce the winners. Silos and barns were the most desired buildings and basements the least wanted. Every piece of wood and cement needed to be removed by March 20, only 15 days after the bidding.
First to be built on the cleared land was a railroad spur to bring in supplies. Security was provided by fencing, guards and floodlights. By the time the plant was finished, 43 miles of railroad would be built – 23 of standard gauge and 21 of narrow gauge. Also built would be 60 miles of roadway, 1,450 buildings and 15 miles of fence.
The 6,679 workers for the plant came from a 90-mile radius of Badger Ordnance Works in three shifts. They rented everything from houses to trailers to attic rooms. Because gasoline and rubber were rationed, even for plant workers, most tried to carpool. To alleviate problems with transportation the plant provided buses. There was a backup of traffic at shift change, so Wisconsin built its first four-lane highway along the stretch of U.S. Highway 12 near Sauk Prairie.
Workers were able to obtain housing in Badger Village, a government-owned town where everything was provided for plant employees. North Badger had apartments with shared bathrooms while South Badger consisted of row houses.
People are also reading…
The houses were described by the Madison State Journal as “uniform, one-story brown or tan dwellings of modernistic type.” There were lawns in front while the backyards had room for clotheslines and Victory gardens. The homes had hot water and were insulated. They came with stoves – with a “V for Victory” logo on the door – as well as coal furnaces, flush toilets and electric washing machines.
The city of Badger Village had fire protection, garbage collection, policing and a 24-hour daycare center. It also had an A & P grocery, a drug store, a community center with a theater, hair facilities, a laundry, a restaurant, a shoe-repair store, a general store, a telephone exchange and a post office. Governing of Badger Village was done by a village council.
The grade school was financed by the sale of war bonds; it consisted of 30 rooms used 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The school was an experiment, with no traditional age-based grades for the students. Instead children were classed by their knowledge instead of age level. High schoolers were bused to Baraboo for their schooling.
When the war ended Badger Village was emptied of its occupants, the water and sewer were disconnected and it sat empty. But not for long. Almost half the students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison were veterans taking advantage of the G.I. Bill to get an education. Housing was at a premium and difficult to find, so in early 1946 they appealed to the Army for use of Badger Village.
Their request was granted. Between 1947 and 1952 there were 699 families who came to dwell in the village. Badger North was converted to dorms by the university. The homes in Badger South were refurbished with ice boxes as well as coal stoves for heat. There was no hot water so residents were forced to warm water on hot plates. Rent varied from $17.50 to $29.50 each month; buses were provided to Madison for a 10-cent fare.
A branch of the student union was formed that provided plays, shows, dances and lectures. Among the residents at Badger Village could be found two future governors and a future Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. The young couples were glad to have the cheap housing and didn’t seem to mind the inconveniences.
The apartments and homes were used by UW-Madison until 1952 when they were once again put into use to house plant workers during the Korean War. In 1960 the General Services Administration sold the village with 111 acres, by bid, to five entrepreneurs who demolished Badger South and remodeled the apartments. It’s now an unincorporated town called Bluffview.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.