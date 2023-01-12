Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

DELHI, Wis. – Furs were piled high on a big table in the center of La Borde’s trading post along the Fox River in Winnebago County, Wisconsin. Maple syrup was available by simply dipping in the barrel with a ladle and drinking. The small town of Delhi that grew around that post lasted about 20 years before disappearing back into the wilderness.
The owner of the post, Luke La Borde, was described by his granddaughter as a tall good-looking blonde with courtly manners.
“Grandpa was a strict man. He was a man you could trust. He meant what he said, but he was kind,” she wrote.
The La Borde family was intertwined with other early fur-trading families, including the Dousman clan who were famous for building the Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
La Borde married Louisa Beaupre, who was half Canadian-French and half Menominee. La Borde insisted his French-speaking wife be treated like any other white woman. The couple moved from Green Bay with three other families. They loaded their long boats to travel the Fox River first to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and then in 1846 to the mouth of Waukau Creek.
The small settlement started as “La Borde’s Landing,” but because the post office would not allow use of the word “landing” in the name, it was changed to Delhi.
La Borde took out a patent March 1, 1848, for the land where he settled; he hired it surveyed and platted in 1851. From a section of his 145 acres he had 12 streets laid out with 66-foot by 132-foot lots. La Borde’s trading post became a gathering place for local Indigenous folks and he earned a reputation as a fair trader. In exchange for cloth, guns, powder and traps along with general-store provisions, La Borde accepted furs, corn, rice, animal skins and snowshoes. He also did a large trade in maple syrup.
Delhi boasted three hop mills, a hop press for supplying Milwaukee’s beer industry, two grain mills and a cider mill along with the usual stores and businesses. In addition there was a stave mill and sawmill providing material for a furniture factory. There was also a woman, whose name hasn’t survived history, who owned a cheese factory.
A hotel with 22 rooms, called the American House, was built by Judge William Elliot. When the farmers were in town taking their harvest to the grain mill, the hotel was filled – including the attic and hallways. The hotel was especially well-known for its coffee; it housed the Delhi post office.
People are also reading…
The little town was busy, with a local school that taught as many as 40 children. The stagecoach stopped in once each day and a dock was built for steamboats plying the river. Sturgeon fish as big as 150 pounds and 5- to 6-foot long were caught in the river.
To accommodate crossing the Fox River a float bridge was built by using planks in the water. Animals needed to cross single-file; heavier loads caused the bridge to sink below the water line. A winding chain was added to the bridge so it could be swung open to allow the passage of boats and logs. It was docked along the shore in winter. When the bridge was no longer used and dismantled, the oak timbers were re-purposed in a local flour mill.
Across the Fox River from Delhi was a Menominee settlement where the Menominee and European settlers engaged in athletic contestants. There were about 30 people in residence, with 12 homes, led by Chief “Lapone.” In 1847 an incident was recorded when the settlers in Delhi were scared by a gathering of 400 to 500 Indigenous camped across the river. They were wearing war paint and had an unusually large number of muskets, tomahawks and clubs.
Several councils were held and rumors proliferated that a massacre was planned. When approached by the settlers, the Menominee would not explain themselves. So the settlers packed and left, except for La Borde. Trusted by the Menominee, he was able to determine they were having internal tribal problems. When they realized the settlers were upset, they quickly left.
In Delhi and the area surrounding there are several Menominee burial mounds.
When Governor James Duane Doty in 1849 visited the La Borde home, he was quoted as saying, “We are in a country with a great but I fear unfathomable history.”
Delhi didn’t last long. Residents lost a bid for the county seat. The town’s bridge was closed in 1869 because it wasn’t as good as the bridges in the nearby towns of Eureka and Omro. The railroad went through Omro, sealing Delhi’s fate. Nothing remains of the town except the following love story.
Jennie Elliot and William La Borde, children of the original settlers, fell in love. They carved their names together on a big maple tree in William’s sister’s front yard in Delhi.
“Uncle Will was about 20 years old then,” according to the story as told by Mrs. Grace Wendt, granddaughter of Luke La Borde. “They broke up and he went to Minnesota – St. Paul, I think.”
He never married and didn’t return until his burial in Omro Cemetery. Jennie later married someone else, but she always said she was in love with William La Borde. The big maple tree with the carving lasted many years until cut down to make way for a new road.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.