 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical featured
Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

DELHI, Wis. – Furs were piled high on a big table in the center of La Borde’s trading post along the Fox River in Winnebago County, Wisconsin. Maple syrup was available by simply dipping in the barrel with a ladle and drinking. The small town of Delhi that grew around that post lasted about 20 years before disappearing back into the wilderness.

The owner of the post, Luke La Borde, was described by his granddaughter as a tall good-looking blonde with courtly manners.

“Grandpa was a strict man. He was a man you could trust. He meant what he said, but he was kind,” she wrote.

The La Borde family was intertwined with other early fur-trading families, including the Dousman clan who were famous for building the Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

La Borde married Louisa Beaupre, who was half Canadian-French and half Menominee. La Borde insisted his French-speaking wife be treated like any other white woman. The couple moved from Green Bay with three other families. They loaded their long boats to travel the Fox River first to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and then in 1846 to the mouth of Waukau Creek.

The small settlement started as “La Borde’s Landing,” but because the post office would not allow use of the word “landing” in the name, it was changed to Delhi.

La Borde took out a patent March 1, 1848, for the land where he settled; he hired it surveyed and platted in 1851. From a section of his 145 acres he had 12 streets laid out with 66-foot by 132-foot lots. La Borde’s trading post became a gathering place for local Indigenous folks and he earned a reputation as a fair trader. In exchange for cloth, guns, powder and traps along with general-store provisions, La Borde accepted furs, corn, rice, animal skins and snowshoes. He also did a large trade in maple syrup.

Delhi boasted three hop mills, a hop press for supplying Milwaukee’s beer industry, two grain mills and a cider mill along with the usual stores and businesses. In addition there was a stave mill and sawmill providing material for a furniture factory. There was also a woman, whose name hasn’t survived history, who owned a cheese factory.

A hotel with 22 rooms, called the American House, was built by Judge William Elliot. When the farmers were in town taking their harvest to the grain mill, the hotel was filled – including the attic and hallways. The hotel was especially well-known for its coffee; it housed the Delhi post office.

People are also reading…

The little town was busy, with a local school that taught as many as 40 children. The stagecoach stopped in once each day and a dock was built for steamboats plying the river. Sturgeon fish as big as 150 pounds and 5- to 6-foot long were caught in the river.

To accommodate crossing the Fox River a float bridge was built by using planks in the water. Animals needed to cross single-file; heavier loads caused the bridge to sink below the water line. A winding chain was added to the bridge so it could be swung open to allow the passage of boats and logs. It was docked along the shore in winter. When the bridge was no longer used and dismantled, the oak timbers were re-purposed in a local flour mill.

Across the Fox River from Delhi was a Menominee settlement where the Menominee and European settlers engaged in athletic contestants. There were about 30 people in residence, with 12 homes, led by Chief “Lapone.” In 1847 an incident was recorded when the settlers in Delhi were scared by a gathering of 400 to 500 Indigenous camped across the river. They were wearing war paint and had an unusually large number of muskets, tomahawks and clubs.

Several councils were held and rumors proliferated that a massacre was planned. When approached by the settlers, the Menominee would not explain themselves. So the settlers packed and left, except for La Borde. Trusted by the Menominee, he was able to determine they were having internal tribal problems. When they realized the settlers were upset, they quickly left.

In Delhi and the area surrounding there are several Menominee burial mounds.

When Governor James Duane Doty in 1849 visited the La Borde home, he was quoted as saying, “We are in a country with a great but I fear unfathomable history.”

Delhi didn’t last long. Residents lost a bid for the county seat. The town’s bridge was closed in 1869 because it wasn’t as good as the bridges in the nearby towns of Eureka and Omro. The railroad went through Omro, sealing Delhi’s fate. Nothing remains of the town except the following love story.

Jennie Elliot and William La Borde, children of the original settlers, fell in love. They carved their names together on a big maple tree in William’s sister’s front yard in Delhi.

“Uncle Will was about 20 years old then,” according to the story as told by Mrs. Grace Wendt, granddaughter of Luke La Borde. “They broke up and he went to Minnesota – St. Paul, I think.”

He never married and didn’t return until his burial in Omro Cemetery. Jennie later married someone else, but she always said she was in love with William La Borde. The big maple tree with the carving lasted many years until cut down to make way for a new road.

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

+3 
LeeAnne Bulman

LeeAnne Bulman

LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.

Community vanishes but memories live on

Oshkosh Daily Northwestern

May 2, 1957

Note: Mrs. Cara Williams Smith, who lives at 197 S. State St., Berlin, was born in Delhi. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Fitzpatrick, were early settlers there. She has written this history.

(Luke) La Borde built a home on his land and took as his bride a beautiful Indian maiden. They built a trading post and carried on the tract of wilderness and engaged in fur trading with the Indians. The next couple to move to Delhi was Joseph Duchine and his shy Indian bride. Duchine bought some land directly across the road from La Borde. The Henry Potts family was next to arrive, Mr. Potts buying a large tract of land bordering the river and on it built a large house and barn.

The trek of settlers now became much more rapid and La Borde, Potts and a few others decided to go into the hop raising business. Many acres were planted in hops and both La Borde and Potts built hop houses. In a short time, the settlement of Delhi boasted about 70 residents and 24 homes. In addition to the two hop houses, there was a hotel, built by Sam Elliott, a school, and the trading post.

In later years, a cheese factory was built on the Potts farm and a doctor arrived. He was Dr. Joseph Fitzpatrick, who made some of his medicine from roots and herbs. Dr. Fitzpatrick had some competition, though, as there was an Indian doctor in the community who also administered to the ailing. …

The hop business provided employment to many people, especially during the harvest when laborers would come for great distances to work in the fields. Many of the migrant workers stayed at the hotel or at the larger homes in the settlement.

While the emphasis was on work, residents of the community didn't neglect their social life. At least once a week a dance was held on the lower floor of the hop house and, according to Mrs. Smith, “There wasn’t a dull moment in Delhi.”

Additional employment was provided in the community by a woolen or carding mill in which many young girls and women worked. In the winter, many men who were not otherwise employed found work in logging camps.

In the struggling new community almost every family had at least one cow and a horse. Then too, the family larder was kept well supplied with fish which were caught with ease in both the Fox River and nearby Waukau Creek. …

One of the biggest events of the year in the village was the Fourth of July celebration which was held on the Potts farm. There was always a community picnic and, on occasion, a traveling carnival would set up shop for the Independence Day celebration.

Color was added to the scene by the passing of steamboats on the river and the creaking of the stage on the Oshkosh-Berlin run. The stage at one time was drawn by a team of mules driven by Lester Barnes of Omro, Mrs. Smith recalls. …

In later years other Indians (besides the Menominee) settled on the banks of the river between Eureka and Delhi. They were very peaceful and ground out a livelihood by making baskets, beads and moccasins. The Fitzpatricks often visited the Indians and, in summer, her father often hired several Indians for a few days to help with the grain harvest. The Indians were hired for only a half-day at a time, however, as the other half-day was spent hunting the abundant deer, bear, fox and raccoon in the heavy stands of timber.

The Indians depended on wild game and fish for most of their food, supplementing their meals with corn bread, milk, and on rare occasions, pork. They spoke their own language; a few of them could speak French quite well and some stumbled along on broken English. The chief could speak English fairly well, Mrs. Smith remembers.

Although the Indians apparently did not have a central “burying ground,” old-timers remember that there were quite a few Indian mounds in the Delhi area, but none are easily discernible at the present time. There were however at least two cemeteries in the area. The largest on the Joseph Duchine farm was well-kept, surround by a fence, and contained a number of marble grave markers … The smaller cemetery, located on the La Borde farm, still remains but has been neglected for many years.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Map of Delhi area

Map of Delhi area

The town of Rushford in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, was once home to the village of Delhi.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News