Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

STAR LAKE, Wis. – The quiet peace of Star Lake in northern Vilas County, Wisconsin, hides the hustle and bustle of logging operations that once dominated the woods. Reconstruction of some of the surrounding land was partially achieved by the Civilian Conservation Corps – though some features like the bait shop never changed.
In the late 1800s and into the 20th century, there were several logging companies operating in the vicinity of Star Lake, a 1,219-acre lake. The Star Lake Lumber Company was credited with moving 400 million board feet of wood through the town; it operated day and night for 17 years. The town had 84 houses, a boarding house for single men, stores, a butcher, a school, post office and a warehouse along with the required planing mill.
The area was credited with 24 other logging camps. Unlike the western part of Wisconsin where logs were drifted down waterways, at Star Lake the logs were milled and sent south by rail. The railroad had rail spurs into Star Lake to service the logging industry and burgeoning tourism.
While the lumber industry was booming, Williams, Salsich and Company – another logging firm – built the Hotel Waldheim in 1894 on a high point of the bay. That started the tourist industry at Star Lake.
“The hotel is built of logs and shingles, a very wide veranda extending around it, and is at the top of a bank forty feet high. The hotel has its own kitchen garden, and peas, beans, cucumbers, lettuce, potatoes, etc. are served fresh,” wrote a visitor.
First a retreat for railroad and lumber-company officials, the hotel then became Oliver Lodge and eventually, in 1945, North Star Lodge. Located on the last stop for Pullman cars on the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul’s branch line from New Lisbon to the Northwoods of Wisconsin, the lodge became a popular summer-retreat location.
Nearby lumber camps suffered two disasters in 1898. First was a tornado that tore through and flattened the camps. Then in October when the weather was hot and dry, a forest fire destroyed one of the camps and a dam.
When the mill town closed in 1907, a flag was draped over the last log and the town moved. Several of the box cars were repurposed for homes and one became the famous Fredrickson store.
“The Star Lake Lumber Company will get through sawing at Star Lake about the first of September,” the Wausau Pilot reported May 29, 1906. “This company has been operating at Star Lake some seventeen years, running the mill day and night. At the present time the mill is operated during the day only.
“As this is the only manufacturing plant at Star Lake its removal will disband the little village unless some other plant locates there.”
Two years later one of the logging firms, Langley & Anderson, filed for bankruptcy and auctioned off all their assets at Star Lake. The auction bill gives an interesting insight into the equipment that was necessary to sustain the operation – 52 horses, 35 logging sleighs, two locomotives, snow plows, wagons, complete blacksmith supplies, cooking stoves, bedding, axes and buildings. Langley & Anderson later became successful by building railroad spurs and roads.
During the Depression, a Civilian Conservation Corps camp was built 1.3 miles from the village. The 159 men who lived there worked at restoring the forest on state-owned land. They planted tens of thousands of Jack pine and Norway, raised fish for stocking the lake, did stream- and lake-restoration work, built towers and trails, and surveyed the area.
The men were encouraged to take multiple courses that were offered to them at the camp – with diverse choices such as photography, airplane-engine mechanics, orchestral music and shorthand, among others. Recreation was provided as well as three trips to town per week.
It was at this time that the Milwaukee Road began a train route for their special Hiawatha cars that eventually made a direct route from Chicago to Star Lake for the tourist industry. Their famous Beaver Tail observation car with its distinctive orange, maroon and gray paint as well as a rear slope was part of the route.
A landmark was created in 1967 when an interested group of people researched and restored the original Star Lake cemetery. Only one cement marker was found; the rest were built of wood and long gone. Using what few records they could find, they were able to identify 60 graves. Because the lumbermen were transient workers, many were not named. Bodies were plopped in the ground with no sense of order and marked with wooden crosses. Wood crosses now stand in the cemetery to represent those unmarked graves.
The surrounding lakes became the source of controversy in the 1980s between Chippewa fishermen and local anglers. The lake was stocked to enhance walleye fishing and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources set strict limits to encourage the proliferation of the fish. But it was an area where Chippewa fishermen traditionally spearfished for walleye – and they had no limits in their treaty. Star Lake became the scene of protests and clashes between the two groups. The area still experiences some tensions between the tribe and local fishers regarding walleye limits.
Fishers were served for decades by the popular Fredrickson bait shop. Fred Fredrickson, a former lumberman, opened his minnow shop in an old box car. His daughters, Hazel and Ethel, ran the shop for 70 years; it would remain open until 1999. All three were known for the stories they told as they sold bait and the extensive daily diaries they kept.
The old school house remains; it houses an art gallery.
