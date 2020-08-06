Editor’s note: This is an ongoing series of articles hunting for Wisconsin’s “ghost towns” that are vanishing or have vanished into time’s mists. Email agriview@madison.com with suggestions and/or photos for the series.
GRANTON, Wis. – Like so many towns and neighborhoods in northern Wisconsin, the history of Clark County’s Romadka follows the fortunes of railroads and lumber. There isn’t much left of the small town between Granton and Loyal in the town of York; it wasn’t much of a town in its heyday. For a short time the little village was called Fizzlerville because a settler had sold hay and provisions to one of the men who had problems being paid.
The land was desired for its timber, although the big stuff was already cut. The Eau Claire newspaper reported, “The attention of the Wisconsin lumberman is now turning from pine to hardwood, for the great pine forests of the state are becoming a thing of the past. Years ago the tree that couldn’t turn out a log a foot square was passed by unnoticed but now all such are carefully picked up and the ‘skidding’ which was formerly done with two yoke oxen, can now be done with one horse.” It was the remaining hardwood trees that became a hot commodity in the last half of the 19th century.
In 1855 the three Hromádka brothers – Charles, Anthony, and John – came from Sedlčany, Bohemia – now the Czech Republic – to Milwaukee. Having learned the tanning trade from their father, they established their own business in Milwaukee and expanded it to one of the country’s largest high-end trunk makers. It was their need for quality hardwood to make trunks that led them to buy the land that would become Romadka.
Romadka Manufacturing in 1883 purchased 4,500 acres of land in Clark County and shipped supplies for building a new mill by rail to Neillsville, Wisconsin. From there crews moved materials by wagon to a site about 3.5 miles north of Granton in York township. The first timber cut on the land was for the mill building, and then for lumber, shingles, hubs and spokes.
The mill consisted of two wings of two stories, one 50 by 130 feet, the other 60 by 120 feet. About 50 men were employed at the mill; a boarding house and about 15 dwellings were erected for them. At least two warehouses 36 by 300 feet and other sheds were built. The finished product was hauled to Neillsville were it was put on the rails for transporting; enough was harvested to warrant a railroad line from Lynn to Romadka.
During the next several years there were at least three attempts to connect the end of the railroad at Romadka to Duluth. The line from Romadka south already led to Chicago, but nothing ever came of the plans for the northern route.
Romadka Manufacturing was having financial problems in November 1898 so the Hiles lumber company bought 3,500 acres that included the town of Romadka. Hiles expected to cut 12 million foot-boards of logs; it created seven logging camps.
The next owner of Romadka was the Nast Bros. Lime and Stone Co. of Marblehead near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The company bought 1,360 acres of land for the cord wood needed to fire the Nast Bros. lime kilns. The Nast family were German immigrants who found a good supply of limestone on their land, which when dry was sold for whitewash and barns.
Romadka slowly dwindled away as the wood dwindled. The land was sold off in parcels to farmers who continued to clear it and build dairy barns, some made of the remaining wood in the mill before it was dismantled. Cattle became the main commodity shipped out on the rail. For a while enough wood and animals were shipped for several trains each day to stop at Romadka. But as wood decreased and milk increased, the railroad traffic slowed and the spur was abandoned.
August Nast wanted one of his children to farm; the lot fell to his daughter Katherine and husband Elmer Anderson. Nast built an exact replica of his home in Marblehead on 200 acres that included the former building site of Romadka. The land with 10 acres cleared for farming was deeded to Katherine in 1918 for “one dollar and love and affection.” Elmer continued to clear the land and farmed there until 1946 when his oldest son, David, took ownership. It’s currently a century farm owned and operated by David’s grandson, Mark Elmhorst.
Romadka Manufacturing went bankrupt in 1912. Some of the blame for the company’s financial problems centered around John Romadka’s wife – who moved to Chicago and became a nationally known thief. Now all that remains of the small town of Romadka are one home and some building foundations where Holsteins graze.