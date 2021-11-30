Back Roads from Wisconsin's Past

BLAIR, Wis. – The Fagernes Lutheran Church has been in continuous operation since 1868. Services were held in homes for nine years; the group consisted of 90 members – 18 families. The newly organized congregation was named Plum Creek Norsk Lutheriske Menihed – Norwegian Lutheran Congregation. It became part of a parish with French Creek, Tamarack, South Beaver Creek and Hardies Creek churches. In 1875 a church was built facing north at a cost of $540. Ten years later the name was changed to Fagernes Lutherisk Menihed. In Norwegian, Fagernes means “Fair Point.” “Fair Point” is almost the exact geographic center of Trempealeau County; beautiful scenery can be viewed in all directions. The name Fagernes was brought to the area by three brothers – Peder, Ole and Kristian Olsen Fagernes – who together with Thosten Nerhagen donated the land on which the church was built as well as part of the adjoining cemetery.
In 1890 a decision was made to build a larger church to accommodate a growing membership. The old church was dismantled; a new wooden structure was built on the same site at a cost of $ 2,700. It faced east.
Lightning struck the beloved church Aug. 26, 1901; it quickly burned to the ground. By some miracle and God’s plan, neighbors were able to save the altar painting, baptismal font and a few pews. Times were difficult and money was scarce, but the decision was made to rebuild at once. The present church was ready May 4, 1902, and was dedicated Ascension Day, May 31. The cost of rebuilding was $5,500, with most of the labor being voluntary.
Many current members remember when men were seated on the right side of the aisle and women on the left. It was always women who took crying babies to the “baby room.” Each member had his or her own hymnbook that they carried with them.
In 1936 the church’s bell was cracked; it was shipped to Pennsylvania for repair by Green Bay and Western Railroad. About 1941 a Sunday school was formed. In 1969 the members celebrated the church’s centennial with a celebration. In 1971 they formed a three-point parish with Zion and First Lutheran churches in Blair. The congregation celebrated 125 years Oct. 9-10, 1993.
Church members started to host bus-tour groups in 1994, serving them a meal of Norwegian meatballs and trimmings. One year later they started hosting Mission Dinners; all proceeds go to help Mission goals. Every three years the church hosts a cemetery walk where write-ups about people’s lives are placed on the graves for people to view. The members have a fundraising dinner and special programs to help raise funds to support the cemetery.
Fagernes left the Blair Parish in 2011 to become a one-point parish. Due to the shortage of pastors and interns the congregation started using supply ministers and still do to this day. At one time almost all the members were dairy farmers, but there are no longer any dairy farmers in the church membership.
The members say they embrace the future with the small congregation; they’re like a family. Currently they have services three times each month. Visit www.facebook.com/FagernesLutheran for more information.
