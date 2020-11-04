BLOOMINGDALE, Wis. – The blooming of wild plum trees caught the eye of early settlers in Vernon County, Wisconsin, and is usually credited for the name of Bloomingdale. The first residents to the town were from Gudbrandsdalen, Norway, in the east-central part of the country. In their language Blomdalen means “flower valley.”
The town sits along and extends across the West Kickapoo River, which is spring-fed above Bloomingdale. It’s surrounded by bluffs in the Driftless Area region of western Wisconsin. The first settler built a house in 1851 and was quickly followed by more people with enough children to warrant a log-cabin school six years later.
By 1883 there were three general stores, a grain dealer, a post office, two blacksmiths, a tanner, a shoemaker and a grist mill as well as a doctor. Farm classes were held during winter days, teaching such things as butter-making, apiculture and animal husbandry.
Andrew Bakken, who later moved to Cashton, Wisconsin, was one of the entrepreneurs in the town of Bloomingdale. He was well-known for his coffins. A proficient woodworker, he had a sawmill powered by a dam on the West Kickapoo.
“The machinery is propelled by a fine turbine water wheel, which transmits its power to the various machinery by means of a wire cable 150 feet in length,” said a description of the innovative factory.
Built between 1881 and 1883, the building was 24 feet by 36 feet. It included a drying kiln for the wood – local woods including hard maple, oak and basswood.
Bakken’s coffins were hand-carved, upholstered and had handles; he was also known for his bedsteads. In his spare time he did many wood carvings, winning ribbons at the Wisconsin State Fair. He carved a black walnut clock frame that won a blue ribbon at the Chicago World’s Fair.
Another artisan in the town was Henry A. Hanson, a tanner. He used a special cold-water process that was done during the winter months. He could be seen outside his factory standing in the cold water working his leather skins. The cold-water process created a superior product especially desired by shoemakers.
The Morterud family was prominent in Bloomingdale, owning the store and mills. Christian Morterud bought an existing store from his boss in 1867, replacing it with a new 24-foot by 65-foot building in 1880. His sons, Gus and Oscar Morterud, soon took it over. Before buying the store Gus Morterud attended business school and photography school. The store was hit by lightning in 1917, burning to the ground. The Morterud brothers rebuilt using brick. But it burned again in the 1950s; the bricks were salvaged and used in what was for a time the Westby bank building.
In the meantime Christian Morterud’s brother, Lars Morterud, and their uncle Andrew were involved in the grist mill. They imported their stones from Norway. At one time the mill ran round-the-clock grinding feed and flour. It was destroyed by a flood in the early 1900s and never rebuilt.
The first church was started in the original log-cabin school; it was replaced with a new building on the hill overlooking the town. After an 1887 revival most of the town joined the church. The women of the town had an active ladies aid; membership was as many as 80 members. They used the annual bazaar as a big money maker to support Indian schools, the Seamen’s mission and orphan missions, as well as church operations. The church is still standing and kept in good shape, though services are no longer held there.
Other social activities in the settlement included the IOOF, Woodmen, Rebekahs, Odd Fellows, Mystic Workers and an active debating society as well as the usual dances and socials.
The first doctor was Amos Carpenter, who was described in county history as “not a graduate, but a fair doctor.”
In 1890 a writer for the Vernon County Censor newspaper described Bloomingdale.
“(It’s) nestled cozily between the high bluff of the West Kickapoo and is a bright, thrifty looking village of 150 or 200 inhabitants, with its buildings all nicely painted, its streets well cleaned and every body and every thing seemed to take on a business air that spoke well for the thrift and enterprise of its citizens,” the writer said.
As the area filled in with farmers and milk became king, a creamery cooperative was started in the town to buy milk and butter from local farmers. In 1910 the creamery was doing good business; it made 91,930 pounds of butter. The local newspaper frequently printed articles about attaining quality milk. Three decades later the small co-op merged with Westby Cooperative.
Residents of Bloomingdale moved further west. The artisans were no longer needed and the town slowly shrunk. Now there are only a few houses remaining, along with the church, cemetery and school building.