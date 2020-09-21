DUNNVILLE, Wis. – Location, location, location doesn’t mean prosperity or survival. Dunnville was a logical choice for a settlement because of its closeness to the convergence of the Red Cedar River and the Chippewa River. Samuel Lamb was the first settler to see the potential there. Sometime in 1838 he built a cabin that served as a tavern for hunters and loggers passing through the area.
The first recorded landowner was Amos Colburn, later to become the first county sheriff; he built a hotel in 1855. First called Colbern’s Landing, the town’s citizens changed the name to Dunnville in honor of Charles Dunn, chief justice of the Wisconsin territorial court.
J. H. Knapp moved in and took land on the other side of the Cedar River. He built the Tainter Hotel along with a barn, warehouse and store, cultivating a large garden for feeding his guests. Dunnville quickly became an important stop for the logging businesses that were in full force in the pineries north of the Chippewa River.
The loggers built “cribs” with 16-foot by 32-foot frames to load with shingles and lathing cut at the sawmills in Menomonie. Four of the cribs were tied together forming a string. There was an oar on each end and two men per oar as they maneuvered down the Red Cedar. At Dunnville three strings were hooked together and five men – three in the front and one in the rear – and a pilot would continue down the Chippewa River to the Mississippi River. In early years they used a keelboat to pull the string, later converting to steamboats that could take five to six strings.
The strings would go to Reeds Landing where the boats were loaded with goods to freight back upstream to Dunnville and the woods beyond. After the railroads were built the men would take the train back up the river to the start of their journey.
A need for governance led the landowners to build a courthouse in 1856. The town of Dunnville was officially platted with 44 blocks of 10 buildings each and 15 streets. Unfortunately a year later the courthouse burned.
Despite the setback Dunnville pushed on and was a center of social life. The Eau Claire newspaper reported in January 1859 on the “greatest social event in the Northwest, a dancing party.” People came from as far away as St. Paul, Minnesota, and Dubuque and Fort Madison, Iowa. Hosted by Capt. William Wilson to commemorate the anniversary of Andrew Jackson’s victory at New Orleans in 1815, the women were to wear their calico dresses to imitate the original party. The women from Eau Claire arrived in their best, claiming they didn’t receive the message – disappointing the women who wore their calico.
Meanwhile temporary offices for the county were created at Menominee in the lumber offices of Knapp, Stout and Co. Several votes were taken by the county board to build a new courthouse, all ending in ties so it wasn’t until 1873 that a new building was finished. There appears to be no record of the county board approving a final vote on the courthouse, but they did authorize the purchase of a safe.
J.H. Knapp took on a partner; the company became Knapp, Stout & Co. The store prospered; an advertisement from 1862 listed clothes, hardware, mirrors, medicine, school books, fabric, dishes and other necessities for living. They bought and traded for pork, hides, grain, eggs, butter, rags and furs. Knapp, Stout & Co. expanded into lumber and built sawmills in nearby Menomonie, at one time controlling 480,000 acres of trees.
It was in the 1860s that the fictional character Caddie Woodlawn lived with her family near Dunnville. The book, written by Carol Brink Ryrie, was based on Ryrie’s real-life grandmother. Part of the original farm house was moved to a nearby park and is preserved.
In 1882 as the railroad line was being surveyed, the crew found a tightly bound sandstone. When wet it creates a tight shell, making it good for building with no extra maintenance to exteriors. The sandstone was used to make brownstones in the east as well as the altar in St. Thomas church in New York. Four quarries sold the stone; one remains in active use.
In 1901 the last raft made its way down the Cedar River and as the trees played out farmers bought the surrounding land. A creamery was built for farmer milk; in 1916 the newspaper recorded shipments of cement for building silos for local dairy farms.
A fire in 1928 burned the remainder of the buildings in Dunnville. A town that once held almost 200 people is now part of the Dunnville State Wildlife Area where visitors can enjoy walking trails, river activities and crossing the old railroad bridge.