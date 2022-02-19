Barn Boards and Baling Wire

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – There is a gravestone in the Richland Center Cemetery that brings back both a memory of trauma and a lifesaving moment of salvation. The grave can be found on a sloping hill on the far-east side of the cemetery, just a few football fields from the graves of my grandparents Wayne and Leona Long, and that of Wis. Gov. Vernon Thompson who along with Frank Lloyd Wright is one of Richland Center’s most famous native sons. The vista in the summer time, looking out over that vast sea of gravestones and up the valley, over the Pine River toward Richland Campus, is breath taking.
Go to section CP, lot 49, graves F & G to see a modest gray stone etched with the names Agnes Mathews, 1903-1985, and Rev. Lester Mathews, 1893-1970.
The Rev. Matthews was a well-known and beloved pastor in Richland County. I remember when he served at the Buck Creek and Pleasant Ridge churches a little ways from the farm where my mother, Bernice Long Sumwalt, grew up. He would say he was “temporary pastor at Buck Creek for 25 years.”
The Rev. Mathews baptized, married and buried a number of my Long relatives, along with scores of other county residents. Many of the weddings took place at the Mathews home at 705 E. Court St. Their home was also known as a haven for anyone who was “down and out.” Their granddaughter Jeneen Carnes, now from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, told me that “taking in people in need was a big part of their lives.”
But while the Rev. Mathews was in the salvation business it was his wife, Agnes Mathews, who saved my life.
There is a high hill above Richland Center where WRCO radio has its tower. A path leads up to the tower from little Strickland Park behind the hospital. I’ll never forget the night I climbed the hill – and literally landed between a rock and a hard place. I was 20 years old, a sophomore at the college. My roommates – Terry Arbegust, Jim Brown and Dan Kovars who shared an apartment with me above Carroll Saffell’s Music Store – were gone for the weekend so I was looking for something to do on a Friday night.
About three-fourths of the way up the hill, where the path makes a wide bend on a natural plateau, there’s a large opening in the trees that allows an unobstructed view of the city below. The rock, a slab of sandstone almost 4 feet high and 8 inches wide, lay at a 45-degree angle about 20 feet off the path. It was leaning against a pile of smaller rocks. It appeared to me that all that was needed was a little pull and it would be level enough to sit upon. It would be the perfect perch from which to contemplate the view and smoke one of the cheap cigars I was carrying in my pocket. I tugged at the rock but quickly discovered it was much heavier than it appeared. I pulled again, with all my might, and it came forward – on top of me, pinning both my legs to the ground. With much effort I was able to raise it a few inches off my mid-section, but I was not able to lift it high enough to free either of my legs.
After several minutes of futile pushing and straining I became resigned to the fact that I would never be able to free myself from the rock. I began to pray and to wonder as I prayed how long it might be before someone wandered up the hill to discover me in my predicament. I knew workers came up periodically to do maintenance on the radio tower on the peak, but I didn't know how often.
I began to fear I was going to die there.
It was then I heard myself yelling for help at the top of my voice. The cry came as a reflex; I made no conscious decision to call out. I was so far above the city that, had I reflected on the wisdom of sounding a distress call, I probably would have decided it was useless and saved my breath.
Police officers arrived about 10 minutes after I began to call for help; the two of them were able to lift the rock easily from my legs. They laughed at me as I tried to explain how and why I had managed to pull the rock on top of myself. I happily suffered the small humiliation. I thanked them again and again for saving my life as they loaded me into the ambulance and rushed me off to the emergency room.
Sometime after I was released from the hospital, with no apparent damage done to anything but my pride, I learned it was an acquaintance of my family – who lived in a small house just over the brow of the hill – who heard my cry for help and called the police.
It has been 50 years since that fateful night and I’ve long since given up cigars. But I’ve never forgotten and I never cease to give thanks for Agnes Mathews whose neighborliness was the answer to my prayer for deliverance.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.