Barn Boards and Baling Wire

It happened a week before Memorial Day in 1997 just after we bought the farm from the folks. It had been quiet out at the farm that week, except for birds singing and the gurgling of the creek over the rocks below the beaver dam. Goldfinches and bluebirds were racing to build their nests. Lilacs and the plum tree were in bloom; asparagus and rhubarb were ripe for picking. We found four morel mushrooms between the peony bushes and the fence that separates the garden from the pasture. Wild turkeys could be seen in the cornfield on the hillside, gobbling seed corn from the neat rows the neighbor had planted the day before. An old blue heron swooped down from time to time along the creek, looking for a minnow to pluck from the shallows.
Every once in a while the calm was shattered by dogs barking from their respective territories up and down the valley. Our little white suburban dog yipped back confidently from his safe place under the lilac bush, knowing the mini-van would soon carry him back to the comforts of city life.
It would have been a perfect start to the weekend at the farm if we hadn’t just come from a burial at the cemetery in Hillpoint, Wisconsin. Dad had called from the nursing home at noon Tuesday to tell us my cousin Sharon’s youngest son had been killed Monday night in an accident. Bryan William Shulte was 17 years old and a star football player at Weston High School. He and two of his friends had found a mess of mushrooms in the woods, more than all their families could eat. They were taking them into town to sell; morels were fetching a good price that year.
Bryan’s pickup rolled over on one of those sharp curves on a winding country road – one he had negotiated safely a hundred times before. His two friends were hurt but would be okay. One of them managed to pry himself out of the smashed cab to go for help. Bryan’s sister was on the rescue squad that night. They didn’t let her go down to the wreck when they saw it was her brother’s truck.
We stood in line for an hour Thursday night at the funeral home in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. The line extended from the parking lot through the front door and across the long room to where the family stood beside the open casket. We were there at eight o’clock. They said there had been a steady stream of people since 4:30.
There was some comfort in being together with extended family and neighbors. In farming communities neighbors know they can count on each other in times of trouble. It was one of those terrible times we had hoped never to see. The worst had happened and we were all there, crying out together with every fiber of our beings, “This cannot be!”
The next day, out at the family church that sits on a hill overlooking the village and where we have gathered many times for weddings and baptisms, the pastor began the funeral sermon with words from the 147th Psalm.
“God heals the broken-hearted and binds up their wounds.”
Then he read from Romans 8.
“We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.”
Comforting words, but difficult to believe when heard over the casket of a 17-year-old boy. How can God work any kind of good out of that?
I thought of the text I had been working with all week in preparation for the sermon I would preach Sunday back in the big stone suburban church. It also happened to be from the eighth chapter of Romans.
“All who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God. For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear.”
Falling back into fear is one thing we all know something about. It’s what comes naturally in the face of hardship and tragedy. Falling back into fear is what I wanted to do at that moment as I looked over at my cousin’s tear-stained face. I wanted to run home and do something to keep my own children safe forever. I wanted to lock all the doors and never let them out of my sight again.
Looking back 25 years later, our children are now grown and our oldest grandchild is 14. Dad has been in heaven for almost 24 years. The deed of the farm has passed to a Sumwalt cousin. But we still go out there for Memorial Day weekends to tend the family graves – and to remember.
I don’t remember all that I said in that sermon all those years ago. But I do know that, at 71 years of age, knowing all that I now know from looking over hundreds of open graves at tear-stained faces, from 40-plus years of officiating at funerals – too many of them for teenage boys and girls killed in car accidents – I still want to fall back into fear every time. Somehow I hold on to what I cannot know, what none of us can ever know for sure, what I cling to with feeble faith, that the One who created us does indeed work together for good in all things.
Sharon told me this week she cried every day for three years after Bryan died. She cried until one day he came to her during “that time in the morning when you are not asleep, but not fully awake,” she said. “He said, ‘Mom, just let me go.’”
Sharon said she did and then added, “In a few days I will go over to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church cemetery and put fresh flowers on his grave, as I do every year.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.