Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I have had several experiences in my life when I knew something that I should not have been able to know. One afternoon I was napping when I awoke suddenly knowing our son was in some kind of trouble. Then the phone rang and the caller confirmed what I already knew. We are connected to one another – and to all the things around us in God’s wondrous world – in ways that are mind-boggling and sometimes hair-raising.
Clayton Daughenbaugh, a field organizer with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, told me about an unexplainable knowing that came to him while hiking one day.
“My wife and I were day-hiking at Guadalupe Mountains National Park in west Texas,” he said. “We had completed a climb to the top of Guadalupe Peak and were on the way down. I was walking a hundred yards or so ahead of her, and was coming into a small ponderosa grove in what is otherwise a pretty-wide-open Chihuahuan desert environment.
“I noticed the shade and the birds singing right away. As I walked further into it a very strange feeling came over me. It was as though I was a permanent part of that place. But there was also a feeling of imminence – as though I was on the edge or verge of an infinite place and time. … I was at once a small and seemingly insignificant part of the universe yet somehow also an essential part of it all. There was a presence of being that seemed to uphold and permeate all that was around me. This lasted maybe 10 minutes. I found it to be a very strange experience. Yet it didn’t seem all together unfamiliar, as though I’d experienced it before.”
Eddie Ensley, author of many inspirational books about the mystery of God’s presence, tells how his Cherokee grandfather taught him to look for this “presence of being” in nature.
“I have a vivid memory of my grandfather standing motionless on the top of the bluff, letting his eyes soak in all that came to him,” he said. “Once I asked him what he saw when he looked. I still hear his answer, rhythmic with Cherokee and Appalachian intonations. ‘I see the dirt, the trees, the water, the skies,’ he said. ‘Why?’ I asked him. ‘Why do you look so long?’ He paused, took his pipe out of his mouth, swallowed and then slowly said, ‘If you look a long time, it will all shimmer and you will see the glory.’”
Douglas Skinner tells in a recent column about the English naturalist Richard Jefferies, 1848-1887. Jefferies would often regale people at his local pub with stories of all the wonderful things he had seen that day in nature. Soon they were all making their own tromps into the woods, expecting to see the things Jefferies had described. They always came back disappointed.
“Why is it,” they would ask holding their mugs of warm beer, “that you go into the woods and see all these wonderful things, and we go into the woods and see nothing but woods?”
Richard Jefferies would just laugh and say, “It’s because I’m prepared to lie in a wet ditch for hours in order to see them and you’re not!”
Every living creature and every tree and bush in creation is surrounded by energy fields. I see the shimmer and behold the glory often in fields and trees as I walk along the marshland near our home. The energy is thick, almost palpable – especially in the spring and summer. It’s invigorating and empowering. I see it around the blue heron as he lifts himself from the pond with a flutter of wings to sail off into the blue. And I hear it in the eerie howls of our local pack of coyotes as they sing to the moon on these cool fall nights.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.