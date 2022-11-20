Barn Boards and Baling Wire

When I need a safe place to escape from the stresses of modern life, memory takes me back to the barn in winter on the farm where I grew up.
It’s 15 degrees below zero outside, but warm inside atop the hay bales stacked almost to the roof of the haymow. Steam rises through the open hay chutes, carrying the smells of the cattle below. I climb down from the mow to look out over the herd settling in, some of them already beginning to lie down. Light from flickering 100-watt bulbs sparkles in the cobwebs on the perspiring sandstone walls. Pipes bang as a drinking cup gushes; it’s one last drink before bed. Eddy Arnold’s sweet ballad, “Welcome to My World,” wafts from the radio that hangs from a whitewashed beam over the freshly limed driveway.
There’s nothing like the barn on a cold winter night after milking is done. I see green alfalfa hay spread in the manger in front of the stanchions, and golden oat straw sprinkled beneath the cows. The energy that fills the air is palpable.
It’s more than just the body heat from 40 Holsteins, a dozen calves, one old cow dog and five barn cats curled up on a pile of feed sacks. It’s something ethereal, something mystical. The creator is powerfully present, somehow, in a way that perhaps only people who work with animals can fully know.
The dairy barn on such nights, as the farmer turns out the lights and heads toward house and supper, is a “thin place” – a Celtic Christian term for “those rare locales where the distance between heaven and earth collapses.”
My soul sings as I make my way up the snowy path toward the kitchen light. A full February moon is rising over hog backs, casting shadows through the majestic white pines we planted 50 years ago. The coyote chorus rings out from the hilltop, howls down the valley and echoes back from the bluffs along the creek. The Milky Way glimmers overhead, a billion stars breathtakingly close in the clear, cold air. There is the Big Dipper and North Star, and there is the Little Dipper above where the outhouse once stood.
In the morning I will fill a pint jar with cream skimmed off the top of the milk in the bulk tank in the milk house, before the milk hauler comes to haul it away to the cheese factory. Poured over steaming oatmeal, and topped with a pad of butter and brown sugar, this barn-to-table feast is the farmer’s daily communion. It’s a taste of the divine that is in all things here and in heaven.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.