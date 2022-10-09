Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Shoes for growing children’s feet are difficult to come by in Ukrainian war zones. Recently Maia Mikhaluk’s church, “Message of Hope” began a third round of distribution of shoes for internally displaced kids.
“(There are) 750 happy pairs of shoes are already walking on Lviv streets,” she said. “(There will be) 250 more shoes distributed next week. Those who get to help kids try these new shoes are being rewarded with children’s big smiles and heartfelt gratitude from parents. But they also get to hear some heartbreaking stories.”
“The family in the first photo came to Lviv from Kharkiv on March 14. Before then the family was hiding in the basement of their house as the city was constantly bombed. Kids were very scared. When they finally decided to evacuate, the whole trip they were gripped by fear that their bus would be shelled. Now this mother with six kids, her elderly mother and her disabled sister live in a dormitory in Lviv. They are grateful to be alive, and kids can go and play on the playground. (But) living in Lviv for such a big family with no income is a huge challenge. They were grateful for the food and new shoes.
“In the second photo is Olya, a mother of two kids, from Kharkove. After spending 12 days in basement hiding from bombings, she decided to leave for Lviv. A week later her building was hit directly by a rocket. Now she is being hosted by a family from Lviv church. Olya said her son loves his new shoes so much that he doesn’t want to take them off.
“The family in photo No. 3 is from Gorsk (in the) Luhanskaya region. Her husband lost his leg. He is an electrician. He was at work when there was an explosion that injured his leg. Now her husband is in the hospital in Lviv. The family lives in the dormitory 80 kilometers from Lviv.”
These are unfortunately not unique stories. There is story after story about days and weeks spent under bombings, about fleeing war under a shower of bullets and shrapnel, and about the hardship of life for those who have been internally displaced. The stories tell of lives, plans, dreams, homes and health ruined. Kids scream at night from nightmares. Adults struggle with panic attacks. And their homes are not there anymore to go back to.
“If you are in the USA and want to be a part of this help, you can donate,” Mikhaluk said. “A pair of shoes costs $10-$15. A small donation can make a big difference for a kid who deals with so much loss. And please, continue praying for God to give us victory soon, for the Russian army to stop ruining our cities and villages, and killing our people.”
Visit ipministry.org/donate to donate.
