Barn Boards and Baling Wire

A great soul crossed over into heaven the day after Christmas. Desmond Tutu was 90; it’s amazing he lived so long.
During the worst of the apartheid nightmare in South Africa, Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu was asked by a reporter if he was afraid for his life – because he was an outspoken opponent of apartheid.
“Not at all,” Tutu replied. “I know that God has called me to work to bring about the end of apartheid. That’s my job. God’s job is to protect me. I trust Him. If God wants this to happen (the end of apartheid), He will keep me from harm.”
Media outlets have been filled with stories of Tutu’s extraordinary life.
Asked by the BBC to identify the defining moment in his life, Tutu spoke of the day he and his mother were walking down the street. Tutu was 9 years old. A tall white man dressed in a black suit came toward them. In the days of apartheid in South Africa, when a black person and a white person met while walking on a footpath, the black person was expected to step into the gutter to allow the white person to pass – and nod his or her head as a gesture of respect. But that day, before a young Tutu and his mother could step off the sidewalk, the white man stepped off the sidewalk. And as they passed he tipped his hat in a gesture of respect to her!
The white man was Trevor Huddleston, an Anglican priest who was bitterly opposed to apartheid. It changed Tutu’s life. When his mother told him that Trevor Huddleston had stepped off the sidewalk because he was a “man of God,” Tutu found his calling.
“When she told me that he was an Anglican priest I decided there and then that I wanted to be an Anglican priest too,” he said. “And what is more, I wanted to be a man of God.”
Huddleston later became a mentor to Tutu; his commitment to the equality of all human beings due to their creation in God’s image was a key driver in Tutu’s opposition to apartheid.
My colleague Steve Garnaas-Holmes wrote, “Tutu was joyful, even in the depths of apartheid. He was hopeful, even when things were awful. He was gentle and respectful even while being defiant against injustice. His divine delight shone like a light bulb when he walked in the room. I asked him once what he was working on and he said, ‘Transfiguration.’ Sure enough, I saw him transform people.”
In his review of Philip Yancey’s book, “Rumors of Another World,” Keith Parkins tells about the spirit of mercy that pervaded South Africa after Nelson Mandela was released from prison.
“As apartheid drew to an end and Nelson Mandela was released from Robben Island, Mandela could have called upon the blacks to rise up and seek vengeance on the whites,” Parkins wrote. “He did not; he showed grace and appointed Desmond Tutu to head the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. There was an understandable desire for justice, retribution; instead the path of forgiveness and reconciliation was chosen.”
The rules were simple – the perpetrators needed to tell the truth, the whole truth; their victims were given the opportunity to forgive. Many of the atrocities were truly horrific. A policeman called van de Broek told of how he and his fellow officers shot an 18-year-old youth, then burnt the body. Eight years later they went back, took the father and forced his wife to watch as he was incinerated. She was in court to hear that confession and was asked by the judge what she wanted.
She said she wanted van de Broek to go to the place where they burned her husband’s body and gather up the dust so she could give him a decent burial; van de Broek agreed. She then added a further request.
“Mr. van de Broek took all my family away from me, and I still have a lot of love to give,” she said. “Twice a month I would like for him to come to the ghetto and spend a day with me so I can be a mother to him.
“And I would like Mr. van de Broek to know that he is forgiven by God, and that I forgive him too. I would like to embrace him so he can know my forgiveness is real.”
Spontaneously some in the courtroom began singing “Amazing Grace” as the elderly woman made her way to the witness stand. But van de Broek didn’t hear the hymn; he had fainted, overwhelmed.
Humor is a good way to ease the pain and salve the deep wounds caused by evil. It may also be the best way to expose the ultimate powerlessness of evil. Jim Wallis tells about a time the South African government blocked a demonstration against apartheid. Tutu responded by speaking about the evils of the apartheid system in a worship service at St. George’s Cathedral.
“The walls were lined with soldiers and riot police carrying guns and bayonets, ready to close it down,” Wallis said. “Bishop Tutu began to speak of the evils of the apartheid system -- how the rulers and authorities that propped it up were doomed to fail. He pointed a finger at the police who were there to record his words.
“‘You may be powerful – very powerful – but you are not God. God cannot be mocked. You have already lost.’ Then in a moment of unbearable tension, the bishop seemed to soften. Coming out from behind the pulpit, he flashed that radiant Tutu smile and began to bounce up and down with glee. ‘Therefore, since you have already lost, we are inviting you to join the winning side.’ The crowd roared. The police melted away and the people began to dance.”
Those of us who love Jesus and justice will carry on Desmond Tutu’s dance.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.