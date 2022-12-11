Barn Boards and Baling Wire

One December evening the Campus Christian Fellowship group was gathered in their adviser’s tiny living room, drinking hot chocolate and basking in the afterglow of a caroling experience they had shared at a local nursing home.
Every year Professor Josh took the group caroling and afterward invited them back to his apartment for hot chocolate and giant popcorn balls. This year, as it usually did, the conversation turned to favorite Christmas memories. Everyone had something to tell about their Christmases back home.
After a while Professor Josh broke into the conversation and said, “I have a Christmas story I would like to share with all of you.
“In the little country church where I grew up we had a tradition of Christmas caroling in the homes of all the older persons. The tradition was started when Miss Bower and Miss Dickenson were our pastors. I never knew their first names; people always referred to them as Miss Bower and Miss Dickenson. They were a tandem. For some reason the bishop always appointed them to serve together, and that’s the way people always spoke of them. It was impossible to think of one without the other. They shared all the pastoral duties; one preached one Sunday, the other the next. One was in charge of the Sunday school and the youth-fellowship group, while the other met with the women’s group and the men’s brotherhood. People said Miss Bower was the best dart-ball player the brotherhood ever had.
“It was Miss Dickenson who organized the caroling expeditions. Miss Bower stayed behind to prepare cookies and hot beverages for the party afterward at the parsonage.
“The incident I am going to tell you about occurred before I was born. In those days most farmers in that part of the country still farmed with horses. When it came time for caroling they would pull out the bobsleds and sleighs that had been stored away all year in machine sheds and barns. They would pack about a dozen people into each sled, about half as many into each sleigh, and cover everyone with lap robes and horse blankets. Then they would bring out heated soap stones, tucking them down into the straw in the bottom of the rigs to keep their feet warm.
“There is nothing like a sleigh ride in the country with bells ringing and snow glistening on a moonlit night. Sometimes they would pull right to windows to sing without needing to be unbundled. At other places people would insist that everyone come inside so they could see their faces and feed them cookies while they warmed themselves around the stove. The old people looked forward to their coming. For some who couldn’t go out at all, and who had no family to come to them, it was the only taste of Christmas they would have. There were always a lot of tears and hugs as the last of ‘Silent Night’ was sung and the last ‘Merry Christmases’ were said.
“But there was one place where the carolers never received a warm welcome. Old Mrs. Higgens lived all alone in a big farmhouse at the end of Wheat Hollow. It was the farthest place out on the caroler route, almost 6 miles from the church. Mrs. Higgens had been a widow for years. Her children and grandchildren all lived in distant cities, so she rarely saw them. In fact she rarely saw anyone. She hired one of the neighbors to do her shopping; as far as anyone knew he was the only one who ever spoke to her.
“Every year when the carolers turned up the long lane that led to her house, they would see lights in her kitchen window. But by the time they pulled into the yard the house would be dark. Miss Dickenson always insisted they sing a few carols anyway, but every year there was no response. The house always remained dark.
“One year just before caroling time Miss Dickenson went to see Mrs. Higgens. Mrs. Higgens must have known who she was; perhaps she had been expecting her. For whatever reason she let her in. She took her directly into the parlor, invited her to sit on the davenport, sat herself down on the matching chair and folded her hands in her lap.
“She said, ‘Reverend, I’m so glad you’ve come. I’ve been wanting to ask you to pray for me.’
“‘Oh,’ Miss Dickenson said. ‘What would you like me to pray about?’
“‘Well,’ Mrs. Higgens said, ‘I would like you to ask God to forgive me. I can’t find the words to say it myself.’
“‘For what do you need to be forgiven?’ Miss Dickenson asked.
“At that point Mrs. Higgens broke down and the tears flowed for quite a while.
“‘It’s a long story,’ she said. ‘Years ago, before we moved here, and before my husband and I were married, we found out that I was expecting. We were engaged to be married, but we were waiting for him to graduate from high school and get a job so he could support us. When we learned about the baby we were beside ourselves. We didn’t know what to do.
“‘Well before we could do anything or tell anyone, we were in an accident. We went caroling with a group of kids from the church. One of the horses bolted; the sleigh in which we were riding overturned and everyone was thrown into the ditch. No one was seriously injured, but it was quite a jolt and that night I lost the baby. Somehow, I don’t know how, we managed to keep it from our folks. They never found out.
People are also reading…
“‘The next year Frank and I were married as planned and we moved out here to this community, partly to get away from the memory of all that. We figured it would be a fresh start for both of us.
“‘When you started to bring the carolers around at Christmastime, it brought back all those memories. And with Frank gone and me here with no one to talk to, it has become more than I can bear.’
“‘I understand,’ Miss Dickenson said.
“Then she invited Mrs. Higgens to kneel down with her and they prayed together.
“Not long after that, late one Sunday evening, Miss Bower and Miss Dickenson heard a knock on their parsonage door. When they opened the door they were surprised to see that it was a girl named Mary from the youth-fellowship group. She said she needed to talk to someone.
“Miss Dickenson took her into the study, and before she could take her coat or offer her a chair, Mary blurted out that she was pregnant. She said she knew better and they hadn’t intended for it to happen, but it had happened and now what was she going to do? She said she was afraid to tell her folks and she didn’t know if her boyfriend would marry her. She wasn’t sure if she wanted to be married. She had almost a year of school left and where would they live? How could they afford to take care of a baby?
“Miss Dickenson listened. When Mary was finished she said the usual things that pastors say to young girls who come to them in that kind of trouble. But Mary was not to be comforted. It was as if she hadn’t heard a word Miss Dickenson said.
“Finally, almost in desperation, Miss Dickenson told her, ‘You must tell your folks. I’ll go with you. But before you tell them, I want you to pay a visit to old Mrs. Higgens.’
“If she hadn’t had Mary’s attention before, she had it now.
“‘Old Mrs. Higgens?’ she said. ‘Why in the world would you want me to go and see her? Besides, she won’t see me; she won’t see anyone.’
“‘Yes, she will,’ Miss Dickenson said. ‘I’ll arrange it.’
“The next day after school Mary drove up Wheat Hollow to see old Mrs. Higgens. She didn’t know why she was going, but she had told Miss Dickenson she would go and so she went. When she arrived at the door, Mrs. Higgens was waiting for her.
“She said, ‘Hello, Mary,’ and then ushered her directly into the parlor. She sat her down on the davenport and sat herself down beside her. Before Mary could say a word, she poured out her whole story just the way she had told it to Miss Dickenson. And then she added one more thing.
“She looked Mary straight in the eye and said, ‘My baby would have been 62 years old this year.’
“By this time, of course, Mary was crying. Through her tears she thanked Mrs. Higgens and told her she now knew what she needed to do.
“That year when the Christmas carolers drove up Wheat Hollow, Mrs. Higgens left the lights on. And when they arrived at the door she invited them in and insisted they stay for hot chocolate and cookies.”
And then Professor Josh paused for a moment – before he said, “Mary Josephson was my mother. She never married my father, but she loved me and raised me as if I were God’s own beloved son.”
This story is in memory of Miss Sarah Mauer and Miss Matie Richardson, who were the pastors of the Loyd and Ithaca Evangelical United Brethren Churches at the time John Sumwalt was baptized in 1951.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.