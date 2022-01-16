Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Jo gave me two Louise Penny books for Christmas – murder mysteries, my favorite guilty pleasure. Don’t ask me what that says about my personality or character; I prefer not to know. I read all kinds of those potboilers, good and bad, usually before I go to bed. I find them relaxing. I don’t particularly try to guess whodunit; I just enjoy the ride.
What I like best about mystery novels is that, unlike the mysteries in my own life, everything is neatly resolved in the end. And that along the way I always learn something about myself. The author spins a story that, like Holy Scripture, can be a mirror in which we see ourselves for who and what we are. Sometimes even a bad novel, like a cracked mirror, gives us a new perspective on the cracks in our lives.
Novels – like other forms of art such as a painting, a symphony, an opera, a play, a movie or a ballet – have transforming power, sometimes inspiring leaps of the imagination that unleash previously unknown talents and dreams. After watching a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet with our 5-year-old grandson, Jo and I smiled as we observed him dancing down the corridor on the way out of the theater, mimicking the movements of the dancers we had just seen on the stage. Who knows what lasting impact that may have on his life?
Louise Penny’s first novel in the Inspector Gamache series, one of my Christmas gifts, has a passage about grief that opened a window into a heartache that I have not known how to express. Clara, an artist who is married to another artist named Peter, is sobbing continually after the murder of her dearest friend, Jane. She lashes out viciously at her husband when he tries to console her, accusing him of not caring about her or their dead friend. Peter resists the urge to hurt her back, instead offering words of reassurance and a challenge.
“’Clara, I love you,’ he says. ‘And I know you. You have to figure out what you believe – what you really, truly believe. All these years you’ve talked about God. You’ve written about your faith … Is God here now Clara? Is he in this room?’
“Peter’s kind voice calmed Clara. She began to listen.
“‘Is he here?’ Peter slowly brought his forefinger to her chest, not quite touching. ‘Is Jane with him?’ Peter pressed on. He knew where he had to go … ‘All those questions you and Jane debated and laughed about and argued over, she has the answer to. She’s met God.’
“Clara’s mouth dropped open and she stared straight ahead. There. There it was. Her mainland. That’s where she could put her grief. Jane was dead. And she was now with God. Peter was right. She either believed in God or she didn’t. Either was okay. But she could no longer believe in God and act otherwise. She did believe in God. And she believed that Jane was with him. And suddenly her pain and grief became human and natural. And survivable. She had a place to put it, a place where Jane was with God.”
Grief is complicated. Losing the loves of our lives is devastating. The finality of death, the longing, the aching in the absence of the loved one, the utter void in which we find ourselves can leave us disoriented, uncertain about beliefs that previously provided grounding. I’m thankful for the Peters in my life who have gently reminded me of who and whose I am.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.