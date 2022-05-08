Barn Boards and Baling Wire

My dentist, Dr. Nancy, believes in pain-free dentistry, which is fortunate for me because I am deeply committed to pain-free dental appointments. I was in her chair one time to receive a new crown and filling. When Dr. Nancy injected the Novocain into my gums I felt no pain even though the needle appeared to be 10 inches long. She is very good at what she does.
All the time she was drilling Dr. Nancy talked to me in a quiet reassuring voice.
Every once in a while she would ask me, “Are you okay, John? Does that hurt too much? Would you like some more Novocain?”
When something big was coming she always warned me, “You are really going to feel this one.”
And then it was never as bad as she predicted.
The other thing I like about Dr. Nancy is that she never lays a guilt trip on me about my poor flossing habits. She gently encourages me to do better. She also gives it to me straight when it comes to telling what condition my teeth are in – and the really painful part – what it’s going to cost to fix them.
We need people like Dr. Nancy to lead us when it comes to dealing with painful topics in the church. Like going to the dentist, we tend to put off discussing divisive issues until the infection becomes so inflamed that the whole body is at risk.
My denomination is about to split concerning the issue of homosexuality. We have made some attempts at talking to one another during the past 40 years. But like a number of other denominations that have already divided because of the issue, we have mostly avoided going to the dentist. It is just too painful, as church fights always are.
It has always been so in the church, even in the beginning – especially in the beginning. Then the painful issue was circumcision versus uncircumcision.
There was one faction who said, “Unless you are circumcised according to the custom of Moses, you cannot be saved.”
They believed strongly that anyone who wanted to become a Christian should be “… ordered to keep the law of Moses,” which meant it was necessary for every male convert to be circumcised as well as baptized.
There was another faction who said, “How do you expect us to recruit new members among gentile men if after they have come to love Jesus and are ready to be baptized, we need to say, ‘Oh, by the way, you have been circumcised haven’t you? Oh you haven’t. Well, let me introduce you to brother Sling Blade over here. He will be happy to make you an appointment. You will hardly feel a thing. And in a couple of weeks you will be able to walk normally again.’”
The Apostle Paul wrote to one church that was quarreling about the issue.
“You who want to be justified by the law have cut yourselves off from Christ; you have fallen away from grace,” he wrote. “For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision counts for anything; the only thing that counts is faith working through love.”
Paul’s view ultimately prevailed and the church went beyond Judaism into all the world. We are saved by grace and faith, not by strict applications of the law, the church decided.
What is the pain level in your church these days? Do you need a shot of Novocain?
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.