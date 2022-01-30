Barn Boards and Baling Wire

The Well-Worn Path
John Sumwalt
Once upon a time, not so long ago, a mystery unfolded that was to change a group of Jesus’ followers in a most unexpected way.
Old Pilgrim Church, as it was known to long-time residents of the city, stood like a fortress in the middle of a mostly abandoned downtown business district. The post office was still there, along with the courthouse and the library, but most of the stores and business offices had long since moved to nicer settings in the suburbs. The old stone church with its beautiful stained glass windows, 50-rank pipe organ and iconic bell tower, had always been a great source of pride to its members, and remained a monument to the inner city’s once glorious past.
Most members of the congregation drove 20 or 30 minutes to attend services on Sunday mornings. No programs and few meetings were held during the week, because the neighborhood around the church wasn’t safe after dark. The main focus of the congregation’s ministry was the upkeep of their building. There was always plenty of money to keep it in mint condition.
It was about three years after the installation of the new carpet that they noticed the path that ran all the way around the perimeter of the sanctuary. It appeared in patches at first: what they would have assumed were normal wear marks if it were not for the fact that they occurred in low as well as high traffic areas. There was one curved wear mark that extended all the way from the end of the first pew, past the baptismal font, almost to the center aisle.
A similar mark could be seen curving past the grand piano on the other side of the sanctuary. There were also wear marks which circled the ends of the back pews, but these at least made some sense, because nearly half the congregation walked around one or the other on their way to and from the side aisles every Sunday morning.
It was when all of the wear marks became connected into one distinct path, encircling the entire worship area, that they knew they were confronted with a peculiar mystery. Who or what was making the path?
The chairperson of the board of trustees called a special meeting to discuss the path. No one seemed to know what was causing it. Some theorized that it might be the kids tearing around the sanctuary, but a call to the youth leader persuaded them otherwise. There were jokes about the church ghost leaving a visible trail, but no logical explanations were offered by any of the board members. The meeting was adjourned after a motion to replace the carpeting was tabled until it could be determined what was causing the path. The chairperson encouraged everyone to keep their eyes open and report back at the next meeting.
Two years passed. The path was now worn deeper into the carpeting, and nearly everyone in the congregation was aware of the enigma concerning its origin. It was the subject of much light-hearted discussion during the coffee hours after worship. The pastor brought it up in sermons from time to time. There was an article in the newspaper and then on the TV news. Visitors dropped in to see for themselves and to offer their own speculations. Many retuned and became members of the church.
The strange conundrum of the carpet path added to the already considerable prestige enjoyed by the congregation. Some still wanted to replace the carpet, but most agreed that the path was an asset so the replacement plan was postponed indefinitely. The congregation was content to live with their rewarding and comfortable mystery.
Then one cold January night, when the temperature dipped to 30 below zero, the custodian drove in from the suburbs to check on the boiler. Just as he was about to leave the building he noticed movement in the sanctuary. His first thought was to call the police. No one had any business being in the church at such a late hour. But as he peered through the narthex window he thought he recognized the person he saw moving slowly among the shadows. He opened the door, stepped quietly into the sanctuary, and watched for a few minutes until his eyes adjusted to the darkness.
Sure enough, it was old Roy Lincoln, the retired shoemaker whose little shop with its upstairs apartment stood across the street from the church. Roy hadn’t been around in years. The custodian watched as Roy walked slowly, following the path full circle around the pews. He appeared to be talking to himself as he walked.
“Is that you Roy?” the custodian called out in a loud voice. “What are you doing up so late on a cold night?”
“Oh, hi Sid,” Roy said. “I didn’t hear you come in. I’m just walking and praying. I can’t kneel anymore, and I need the exercise, so I just pray while I walk. Sometimes I talk to God, and sometimes I listen while God talks to me. I pray for the lonely and the sick: for families I know are grieving, and for my friends on the street. You don’t mind that I’m here, do you Sid? This has always been my church.”
“No,” Sid replied, “I don’t mind. Just be sure the door is locked when you leave.”
The next morning when Sid saw the pastor he told him that the mystery of the carpet path had been solved. Then he told him all about Sid’s walking and praying.
Word spread fast that Roy Lincoln was the cause of the path in the sanctuary carpet. There was no more talk of replacing the carpet after that. When visitors came, members would point to the path with pride and tell about Roy’s walking and praying. A few of them would come by the church late at night to walk and pray with Roy.
It was on one of these occasions that someone offered to give Roy a ride home.
“I am home,” Roy said. “This is where I sleep. I thought everybody knew that. Since I lost my shop a few years ago, I have been sleeping up in the balcony storage room. I don't have anywhere else to go.”
When the church board met the following night they had a new problem to consider and it wasn’t a comfortable mystery.
“Perhaps we could open a shelter for the homeless in some of our spare rooms.” It was one of the newer board members who spoke. “Then Roy and other street people would have a warm place to sleep.”
The suggestion was met by a long, uncomfortable silence. Everyone knew it was the right thing to do, but no one wanted to be responsible for doing it.
“Maybe we need to pray about it,” the pastor said. “I suggest we go into the sanctuary and pray for a while.”
One by one, the board members followed behind her as she led the way – to that well-worn path.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.