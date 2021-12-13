Barn Boards and Baling Wire

There was once an old man who had a little brown dog. The dog’s name was Christmas.
Christmas came to live at “Old Jake’s” house at Christmas time almost a year after his dear wife, Margaret, died – the day before that previous Christmas. The strange thing was Jake had never liked dogs though Margaret had always wanted to adopt a dog.
Jake had always said, “No! We don’t need a dog. Dogs are too much trouble.”
As Christmas approached that first year without Margaret, Old Jake didn’t know how he was going to bear it. He and Margaret hadn’t had any children; the house seemed so bare and empty. Margaret had always done all the decorating. Jake would put up the tree in the living room and a few lights on the bushes in the front yard but Margaret did all the rest – wreaths on the doors, candles in the windows, a manger scene on the mantle over the fireplace, and angels and garlands all around the place.
But what Jake missed most was Margaret’s baking. The house was always full of good smells in the weeks before Christmas – candy, cookies of all kinds and fruit cake, her specialty. It wasn’t going to be the same.
As December rolled around Jake decided he couldn’t face the Christmas season alone. He shocked himself when he decided to adopt a dog. Maybe he did it because he felt guilty about never allowing Margaret to have a dog. Maybe it was because he was desperately lonely. Maybe Margaret was watching over him.
Whatever it was, the first thing Monday morning on the 6th day of December, Jake found himself at the humane society. And there among all the cute terriers and beagles and miniature poodles and Shi Tzus and Pekinese was the ugliest dog he had ever seen. The sign beneath his kennel read Miniature Bull Terrier, but Jake was certain that there must have been a lot of other breeds mixed in there as well.
The dog had a brownish mud-colored coat with a dark spot that surrounded one eye. His nose looked like a combination of a bull dog and a boxer, There was a scar across his belly and half his tail was missing. It looked like it had been chewed off in a fight.
“That’s my dog,” Jake thought. “Nobody else is going to take that dog home.”
When they let the dog out of the kennel, he came right to Jake, licked his hand and rolled over with his feet in the air. It was like he had been waiting for Jake all his life.
“Hello, little fella,” Jake said. “You and I are going to be good friends. I’m going to call you Christmas because you and I are going to get through Christmas together.”
He put Christmas in the car and took him home to the big empty house. Jake showed Christmas his bowl of water and a bowl of dog food beside the refrigerator just a few feet from the kitchen table. Then he took Christmas upstairs and showed him the big comfy doggie bed he had found at Walmart. Beside the bed was a rawhide bone and a couple of chew toys.
Jake had more toys in the closet, wrapped to go under the tree Christmas Eve. He would keep those a secret; no sense spoiling the surprise. Jake knew this was all silly for a man his age but it made him happy. He had feared he would never be happy again.
Jake and Christmas had hit it off immediately, although there was a little trouble that first night. Christmas didn’t want to sleep in his comfy Walmart bed. He wanted to sleep on the end of Jake’s bed. Jake finally gave in. When he woke in the middle of the night he found Christmas nestled up against his feet, with his little doggie paw in his mouth. Jake smiled and went back to sleep. He slept more soundly that night than he had since … well since Margaret had died.
In the days that followed Christmas followed Jake everywhere. They took the garbage out together, cleaned the basement, put up the tree in the living room, arranged the manger scene on the mantle and put all of Margaret’s other favorite decorations in their assigned places. Jake did the heavy lifting and Christmas lay in front of the fireplace taking it all in as he wagged his stump of a tail.
Jake even took a shot at baking cookies using a couple of Margaret’s easiest recipes. They didn’t turn out very well but Christmas loved them. What did he know? He had probably never had good Christmas cookies.
Things went along well until about eight days before Christmas. Jake was out in the yard changing a bulb on a string of lights that had gone out. Christmas was following a squirrel trail over by the curb. A garbage truck pulled up and stopped at the end of the driveway. Just as that great gaping back door of the truck was opening, with a big screech Christmas took off like a shot. Jake called out for him and ran after him but couldn’t catch him. Jake looked everywhere around the house, around all the neighbor’s houses and eventually throughout the whole town. Christmas was nowhere to be found.
Jake kept looking every day and part of every night after that, calling out the little dog’s name wherever he went.
“Here Christmas! Here Christmas!” he called
He called and called until he was hoarse. A lot of people would have given up but not Jake. He kept looking and calling.
“Here Christmas! Here Christmas!”
Jake couldn’t understand it. He couldn’t bring himself to accept that Christmas might be gone forever. He put up posters all over town and he kept making the rounds looking for Christmas everywhere he could think of that a little dog might have gone.
Just as dusk approached on Christmas Eve, Jake headed for home with his head down, still calling out for Christmas. His heart was aching and his voice breaking as he stepped up onto the front porch. He was still calling for Christmas, his voice barely audible like a prayer whispered into the emerging darkness. Here Christmas ...
And then he saw him, Christmas, bounding over a snowbank in the back of the garage. Christmas came straight toward Jake running with all his little-dog might. He leaped up the steps onto the porch and into Jake’s weary old arms. Tears poured from Jake’s eyes as Christmas licked his face with a barrage of doggie kisses.
Something inside of Jake changed in that moment. It was something more than a feeling, though his heart was bursting with joy and love. It was more like a deep knowing, a seminal awareness of the rightness of things. Margaret was dead and yet it seemed she was fully with him as she had been in all their years together. Christmas had come home.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.