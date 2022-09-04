Barn Boards and Baling Wire

“Then Jesus called his disciples and said to them, ‘Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all those who are contributing to the treasury. For all of them have contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had, all she had to live on.” – Mark 12:43-44
Maia Mikhaluk of “The Message of Hope Church” in Kyiv, Ukraine, tells about the remarkable sacrificial hospitality of an old woman in a war-ravaged village.
“When we travel to Chernihiv Region with humanitarian aid we go there to serve, to help,” she said. “Our hearts break for people who have lost their homes and who were robbed by (Russian) invaders. Every time we enter a village people quickly call each other and gather around to receive food packages. Sometimes if we have a local contact we can give them an advance call. This was what we did coming to Budy. We called our new friend Anna and let her know that we would be arriving at noon. People gathered and distribution was quick and efficient.
“Our first surprise was a gift of a big jar of honey from Nadia, whose home was completely destroyed by (the Russians). She used to have a honey business but most of the beehives were burned during (the Russian) occupation. To put things into perspective, the cost of that jar of honey – at least in Kyiv – is probably close to 25 percent of her retirement. It’s honey that she could probably sell, but Nadia insisted on giving it to us in spite of our protests. We can’t wait for our church to taste Nadia’s gift next Sunday!
“Then we were invited by Anna into her home and were treated to the most delicious lunch. We were humbled by that invitation. Anna has two more people staying with her – Martha, Anna’s 84-year-old aunt, and Luda, her cousin. Both of them lost their houses and had nowhere to stay, so they moved in with Anna.
“We were wowed by Anna’s little house. It reminded us of our grandmothers from childhood and their village homes. Anna made vareniki (a type of dumpling) with cherries and it was delicious. She also had potatoes, cucumbers, fried eggs and sausage on the table. We know Anna, Luda and Martha are surviving; their lives are very hard but they wanted to show us true Ukrainian hospitality, which would not be considered hospitality if it was not sacrificial. No doubt it was sacrificial; they shared with us not out of abundance – they shared all they had!
“The food was better than any Ukrainian cuisine restaurant in Kyiv because it was made with love and because they grew it all with their own hands. They also gave us more cherries, dill, garlic and zucchini to take to Kyiv. To say we were humbled is to say nothing. We brought some food to them in those food packages that we packed in our church yesterday but they gave us so much more, like the widow in the Bible story!”
Visit ipministry.org/donate to help their ministry, she said.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.