Barn Boards and Baling Wire

When I started collecting vision stories about 1999 I was amazed at the number of people who told me about loved ones who made themselves known after death. One of the most remarkable accounts came from Patricia Gallagher Marchant. She is a family therapist in Milwaukee and a member of Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She tells how the family asked her Dad, Marlie, to send them a sign after he died.
This is Patricia’s story as it appears in my book, “Vision Stories: True Accounts of Visions, Angels and Healing Miracles:”
“My dad died nearly six years ago and I am deeply at peace knowing he is free of the inner torment he endured in his adult life. Dad decided to undergo an elective surgery to open his carotid arteries. They do one side at time; his first procedure went well. He recovered, felt better and decided to have the other side done right away. While in the recovery room after the second surgery he had a stroke. Through the next six weeks I witnessed my father preparing to let go, slowly going, and on July 30, 1997, at 2:30 a.m., passing on. I had felt restless that day. I awoke at the time of his passing, and received a phone call from my mom at 3 a.m. confirming he had died. Dad was free. We were stunned, sad and relieved.
“Dad came to me a number of times within days and weeks of his passing. The morning after his death I was with Mom when I saw Dad, a shadowy figure, walking in the backyard. When I told Mom that Dad was visiting us, she was open and curious. As I shared with conviction that I knew he was present, the hat Dad wore daily, which was hanging securely in its spot in the hallway, fell off the hook. That was Dad’s first sign. We both knew he was with us and felt reassured. A gentle peace came to both of us.
“The day of his funeral was incredibly powerful for my whole family. My husband and I and our three children surrounded Dad in his casket and talked to him in his physical form for the last time. My children, all school age, had written their Grandpa letters. As we stuffed them into his pocket, we asked him to send us a sign that he was still with us. We ached and longed to see him again, and we told him so. The good-bye was more difficult than I had imagined.
“My dad, Marlie, loved to hunt. He grew up on a farm and nature spoke deeply to him. We asked him to come back as a hawk, falcon or eagle. We wanted so much to have a concrete sign that he was still with us.
“We then joined the rest of my family for his funeral procession. I felt a wonderful ease that day, surrounded by family, friends and many guardian angels. It happened to be my birthday – a painful yet transformative way to mark my own passage into my 40s.
“The next day my family and I went on vacation to a family Bible camp in northern Wisconsin that we had been attending for 10 years. We proceeded to lose ourselves in camp activities but I still carried a longing for my dad. I was consoled knowing I would have a week in the company of caring families with whom I could mourn, pray and slowly regroup.
“On the first day of camp we were told that a man who trains birds was planning to visit and share with us. He had never visited the camp before, nor has he since. We were open and curious. Many of us went to see him that warm summer day. He had a beautiful falcon on his arm. We watched his bird soar with incredible grace. One of the kids shouted, ‘What is your bird’s name?’ He replied, ‘Marlie.’ We were stunned. Marlie! His name was Marlie! We knew in that moment that Dad was with us.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles,” he's collecting more personal-vision stories for a future column. Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.