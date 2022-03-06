Barn Boards and Baling Wire

BLUE RIVER, Wis. – It was 47 years ago in another century, when Jo and I were newlyweds. We lived in an old parsonage in a little town called Blue River along the Wisconsin River in Grant County. I was a student pastor, enrolled in a seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, about 60 miles away. When I wasn’t studying theology and scripture I was pastoring at the Blue River and Richland United Methodist churches.
My class schedule required me to stay at the seminary a couple of nights each week. So to keep Jo company while I was away, we decided to get a couple of cats. Dad and Mom were still on the farm – which we would eventually buy from them 22 years later – so they had a good supply of barn cats to choose from.
We selected two almost-grown kittens – a gray angora and a black-and-white tabby. They were both cute and cuddly and playful, everything a bride who was missing her new husband could want for companionship.
That fall when the weather turned cold we started to notice mice around the house.
I began to grumble aloud in the presence of the cats, “What’s the use of having cats if they don’t keep mice out of the house?”
One day, in utter frustration, I made a passing comment – again in the presence of both cats – that if they didn’t start catching those mice I was going to start chopping their tails off an inch at a time. I’m really not this cruel. Who knew cats could understand English?
The very next morning we were woken by a commotion on the stairs that led up to our bedroom. Skitter, skitter, thump, thump. Skitter, skitter, thump, thump.
“Meow, Meow!”
It was our gray angora cat, Scratch – short for Beelzebub; we believed in giving our cats biblical names. She had a big brown field mouse in her mouth. The poor mouse looked like the cat had been trying to lick him to death. He was sopping wet and very much alive.
Scratch had clearly been playing with him for quite a while. She jumped up onto the bed with that mouse in her mouth and then let him go, as if to say it was our turn to play with him. The mouse ran across the bed covers and down onto the floor, and then climbed up the curtains on the window.
Somehow we managed to catch both mouse and cat. I took them down into the basement and carefully explained the facts of life about cats and mice.
Not more than two days later our other cat, Maggie, which was short for Mary Magdalene – as I said we believed in giving our cats religious names befitting their personalities – came into the family room carrying a live field mouse. We went through the same thing all over again!
I have since learned it’s normal instinctual behavior for cats. Google answers “What does it mean when your cat brings you an alive mouse?” as “… cats are born to hunt. This means when a cat brings you an animal they caught, be it alive or dead, they consider you a part of their family. Their instincts are telling them this is what they need to do to survive and that they need to pass these important life-saving skills on to their family.”
Several cat generations later, after we had retired to the farm, another rehabilitated barn kitty brought us a dead rat. But that’s another story …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.