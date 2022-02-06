Barn Boards and Baling Wire

A pen and ink drawing of the dilapidated ruins of Orrin’s Gas Station in Loyd, Wisconsin, by Richland Center artist Gordon Glass, hangs in our son Orrin’s living room. Loyd, like the old gas station, has completely disappeared. It’s a shadow of what it was in the 1960s when I was growing up on the farm less than a mile up the road.
In those days there was a one-room schoolhouse – where I completed all eight grades, our church, the town hall, Don and Pat Clary’s cheese factory – where John F. Kennedy’s helicopter landed in 1960 when he was running against Hubert Humphrey in the Wisconsin presidential primary, Scott’s grocery store, Ernie Campbell’s gas station – which also sold a few groceries – and Orrin’s gas station. Orrin’s was next to Mr. French’s blacksmith shop, across from the hill road leading to the cemetery where my parents and grandparents are buried.
Orrin and Clara Fuller lived in a big white house across the highway from the church. They would let us play softball in their yard during Bible School every summer. I remember because a little stream ran along the edge of the yard; we were continually retrieving the ball from the water. There was a giant cottonwood tree in the corner with a trunk as big as a house that we used as a backstop behind home plate. It was blown down one summer during a fierce thunderstorm and crushed a couple of cars while we were all in the church at Joey Hanko’s funeral.
Clara Fuller was one of the mainstays of our little congregation. She and Orrin were the custodians. The church had a wood furnace so they went there early every Sunday morning to stoke the fire. Clara sat in the same spot every Sunday – on the left side in the back of the sanctuary, on the end of the pew near the aisle. She was usually the first one in her place at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings.
I remember Clara best with her arms full of pies on her way across the road to help prepare for a church supper – dark-blue-print dress, black square-heeled shoes, hair in a bun, with a big smile and a snappy hello – that was Clara, one of the saints of the church. It was because of Clara and a lot of folks like her that I came to love the church.
Orrin never went to church much; at least I don’t remember seeing him there except maybe at the pancake supper or a funeral. He was always at the filling station. He took over the station right after Orrie Frye died.
I’ll never forget Orrie. He had braces on his legs, the result of a bout with polio as a young man. He moved around the station on crutches. It always amazed me that he could move around so well and do as much as he did, handicapped as he was. Everybody was afraid the station would be closed after Orrie died. Then Orrin and Clara bought it from the Frye family and the whole community breathed a sigh of relief.
Unlike Orrie, Orrin was able to do a little mechanical work. He opened the garage part of the station, where he sharpened sickles and tinkered with lawn mowers and chainsaws. He did some welding and a little forge work, as well as changing oil and other light-service work on cars and tractors. He also had a good bicycle business.
My siblings and I would take our bikes in regularly for repairs.
If it was a big job Orrin would say, “Leave it here and pick it up in couple of days.”
If it was just a patch or a leaky valve stem, he would stop what he was doing to fix it on the spot.
When he was finished he would roll it out and we would say, “How much do we owe you?”
Orrin would look at us like he hadn’t noticed who we were before and he’d say, “Oh, about a quarter.”
Or if it was a big job he would say, “Oh, about a dollar.”
There was never any fixed price. The charge was always, “Oh, about,” which amounted to whatever Orrin thought we kids could afford.
As well as being a filling station and a fix-it shop, Orrin’s was also a gathering place – mostly for the men of the community. A woman might stop in to buy some gas. Those were the days when you still heard people say, “Give me a dollar’s worth” – and you could go a long way on a dollar’s worth. But you hardly ever saw a woman sit down and drink a bottle of pop.
That may have been because there were no chairs at Orrin’s, except the one he sat on by the cash register. There were tires and pop crates – and that’s where the men would sit and visit when they came in to have a Hillbilly soda pop fresh from the bottling plant in Richland Center. Boys stood up. That was the difference between men and boys.
In the winter the circle would be around the potbellied wood stove, which sat to the side near the center of the room. In warm weather you would find the men by the pop and ice cream cooler; it was one of the old chest types. If we sat near enough we could feel a blast of cold air when someone reached in to grab a Popsicle. There were sometimes as many as 10 or 12 men sitting around in the late afternoon having a pop and shooting the breeze.
The milk haulers, Junior Ripley and Bill Brown, were big strapping guys who could lift a 10-gallon milk can over their heads in each hand. They would stop on their way home from work. There would be Bill and Larry Fuller, who would stop on the way down from the ridge with a load of hay. Frank Brown, our cattle trucker on his way back from the stockyards, would stop, as well as Art Travis, the fence builder and town fix-it man who kept our radios going, Johnny Ironmonger was a black township-grader man who grew up in the shanty town against the bluff just south of Loyd, around the bend from the Smyth Hollow turn off. Old Mr. French, the blacksmith, along with Buford Frye, Ed Swenick, Fred Soul, Albert Crary, Donny Moore, Alphie Hanold and my grandpa Archie Sumwalt – young men and old, they would all be there in their usual places. They would talk about the price of feeder pigs or who was caught watering down their milk that year. Sometimes old Mr. French would tell about the time the gypsies passed through town and lifted his gold watch.
They would say Orrin sold more pop than anybody else in the county, and I guess maybe it was true. It wasn’t until years later that I realized the men didn’t really come there for the pop. They could have drank pop at home. They came to Orrin’s because he made them welcome. It was a place to lay their burdens down.
Orrin was a small and quiet fellow, not outgoing or affable in any way. I don’t remember him ever telling a joke or a funny story. On occasion he could be a bit of a grouch. But he was, in his own unassuming way, one of God’s own faithful shepherds. He provided a place where we could get what we needed. They – I should say we because I include myself in that number even though I was just a kid – found something at Orrin’s which we all long for in the depth of our hearts. We found a community where we belonged, a resting place in the warm company of friends.
Our son, Orrin Perry Sumwalt, was named for his great-great-great-grandfather, Orrin Perry, who was a pioneer in Waushara County, Wisconsin. But Orrin Fuller was the reason I came to love the name.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.