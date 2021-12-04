Barn Boards and Baling Wire

My thankful heart is bursting with more gratitude than usual this holiday season, although it’s in the midst of sad circumstances. A dear friend is dying; our beloved daughter-in-law’s dad, Patrick Green, returned home for hospice care after five months of stem-cell treatment at the Mayo Clinic. She’s helping to care for him, so while our son is working Jo and I are helping to care for their two boys, 5 and 2 years old.
It’s a privilege and a joy, but not without its challenges. It’s one thing to be visiting grandparents for a few hours – and quite another to be the enforcer of rules and to referee in the occasional sibling brawl.
Yesterday while ushering the 5-year-old up the stairs for a well-deserved time out, he turned and shouted at me, “You’re an old man!”
He’s very observant and a truth speaker to a fault.
I wanted to shout back, “Yes I am, and grateful for it!”
These are the wonder years for our grandsons and for me. The boys are filled with curiosity about everything in the world. On the way to school the 5-year-old will pause to examine every ant, beetle and worm. Feathers, rocks and colorful leaves are collected to be added to an ever-growing museum of natural history kept mostly on the kitchen counter.
The 2-year-old hears the rumblings of the garbage truck coming up the street, runs to the window and cries out, “Look Bappa! Look!”
He stands and watches, fascinated by the automatic arm that snatches up the garbage cans and dumps their contents noisily into the belly of the refuse beast. It’s the highlight of his week, happening like clockwork every Wednesday morning.
I am learning so much, and sometimes it’s overwhelming. Yelling and screaming and crying are everyday occurrences. I keep telling them I can’t help it. My anger-management Zoom tutorial starts next Tuesday.
Child-proof locks on stair gates and cupboards are pretty much old-man-proof, too.
Why some dogs have poop breath is dinner conversation.
I wonder if I will live long enough to see these wondrous boys graduate from high school. Just a few blocks from their house is the high school where I wheeled my dad into the gym to watch his oldest grandchild receive her diploma. He was 80 and didn’t live to see the next six grandchild graduations.
My co-grandfather is only 74, four years ahead of me. It’s a special and unanticipated blessing to share grandfathering with him. I feel deep sadness when I think about how our boys will miss him. At the same time I am profoundly thankful for all that he has given them and me. His legacy will last for generations in our families.
I took comfort this week from a Facebook post by my Texas colleague, Douglas Skinner.
He wrote, “I keep a little piece of paper tucked between the pages of my Bible with this quote from St. Francis de Sales (1567-1622) carefully written on it …
“’Do not look forward in fear to the changes of life; Rather look to them with full hope that as they arise, God, whose very own you are, will lead you safely through all things. And when you cannot stand, God will carry you in His arms. (So) do not fear what may happen tomorrow; the same everlasting Father who cares for you today will take care of you tomorrow, and in every day to come. Either He will shield you from suffering or He will give you unfailing strength to be able to bear it. So be at peace and put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginations.’”
Author’s note: Pat “slipped into heaven,” as he said he would, just a few days after this was written.
