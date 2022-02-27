Barn Boards and Baling Wire

The preacher in our church read the story of Jesus healing the blind beggar, Bartimaeus, and then spoke to the questions we all have when we hear about the people Jesus healed.
Why doesn’t Jesus heal people in the same way now? Why doesn’t Jesus heal my loved one who is suffering and dying?
We pray and pray. We have faith. Our friends and neighbors join in our prayers. Sometimes prayer chains with thousands of people are praying for healing – and people still suffer and die.
As I write this we are praying for the healing of a dear family member who is dying of leukemia. Yes he’s in pain; we know in one sense our prayers will be answered when he “slips into heaven” as he calls the release that he is praying for.
But that’s not the outcome that we want. And it tests our faith.
Yet some are healed. Why some and not others is the mystery in which we live.
Edgar J. Evans, a retired accountant from Irvine, California, sent me an amazing personal healing story that appeared in my book “Vision Stories.”
Edgar wrote, “As I look back over my relationship with God (there are) two events which I believe were miracles, (that) stand out that demonstrate the love and faithfulness of God.
“Both incidents happened about 20 years ago when my wife found a lump the size of an acorn in her breast. A mammogram indicated that, on a scale of one to five, the result was about a four and one-half, which would most certainly be malignant. The doctor explained to Marjorie that he would probably would have to perform a radical mastectomy. So a date was set for her to enter the hospital for a biopsy.
“But it turned out that she had a chest infection that had to be cleared up before she could be given an anesthetic. So for three weeks many relatives, friends and people on prayer chains at several churches all interceded for her with prayer.
“On the afternoon before the scheduled biopsy I took Marjorie to the hospital. The next morning, while shaving I was extremely nervous and felt as if I was coming apart. As I contemplated a worst-case scenario, my hands began to shake and I had to stop shaving.
“For three years I had taught the Gospel of John to my eighth-grade Sunday School class. I recalled John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.”
As those words popped into my mind I said, ‘Father, where is the peace that your word promises? I have been teaching about it for three years. Help me, Lord!’
“It was as if someone had turned on a switch for immediately I was calm and peaceful, and even sang while driving to the hospital.
“To me that was the first miracle.
“Before the doctor went into surgery, he said to me, ‘I will be out in about an hour if everything goes well. But I do have another surgeon ready to assist me if we find a malignancy.’
“An hour and a half later my new-found peace was beginning to fray. When the doctor finally came out, he apologized for taking longer than he had told me. He explained that when he made the incision, the acorn-sized lump was no longer there. All that remained was some scar tissue. He sent a sample of it to the lab and the result was benign. He couldn’t believe it so he sent two more samples to the lab – and they too were benign. He concluded by saying, ‘So your wife is fine, Mr. Evans.’
“Later Marjorie asked the doctor if he thought what happened was a miracle. He said, ‘I’ve heard of such things. All I know is that you had a lump which is no longer there. There is no other way to account for it. So yes I guess I would say it was a miracle.’
“And to me that was the second miracle. How I praise the Lord for his faithfulness and his love!”
Go to section CP, lot 49, graves F & G to see a modest gray stone etched with the names Agnes Mathews, 1903-1985, and Rev. Lester Mathews, 1893-1970.
The Rev. Matthews was a well-known and beloved pastor in Richland County. I remember when he served at the Buck Creek and Pleasant Ridge churches a little ways from the farm where my mother, Bernice Long Sumwalt, grew up. He would say he was “temporary pastor at Buck Creek for 25 years.”
The Rev. Mathews baptized, married and buried a number of my Long relatives, along with scores of other county residents. Many of the weddings took place at the Mathews home at 705 E. Court St. Their home was also known as a haven for anyone who was “down and out.” Their granddaughter Jeneen Carnes, now from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, told me that “taking in people in need was a big part of their lives.”
But while the Rev. Mathews was in the salvation business it was his wife, Agnes Mathews, who saved my life.
There is a high hill above Richland Center where WRCO radio has its tower. A path leads up to the tower from little Strickland Park behind the hospital. I’ll never forget the night I climbed the hill – and literally landed between a rock and a hard place. I was 20 years old, a sophomore at the college. My roommates – Terry Arbegust, Jim Brown and Dan Kovars who shared an apartment with me above Carroll Saffell’s Music Store – were gone for the weekend so I was looking for something to do on a Friday night.
About three-fourths of the way up the hill, where the path makes a wide bend on a natural plateau, there’s a large opening in the trees that allows an unobstructed view of the city below. The rock, a slab of sandstone almost 4 feet high and 8 inches wide, lay at a 45-degree angle about 20 feet off the path. It was leaning against a pile of smaller rocks. It appeared to me that all that was needed was a little pull and it would be level enough to sit upon. It would be the perfect perch from which to contemplate the view and smoke one of the cheap cigars I was carrying in my pocket. I tugged at the rock but quickly discovered it was much heavier than it appeared. I pulled again, with all my might, and it came forward – on top of me, pinning both my legs to the ground. With much effort I was able to raise it a few inches off my mid-section, but I was not able to lift it high enough to free either of my legs.
After several minutes of futile pushing and straining I became resigned to the fact that I would never be able to free myself from the rock. I began to pray and to wonder as I prayed how long it might be before someone wandered up the hill to discover me in my predicament. I knew workers came up periodically to do maintenance on the radio tower on the peak, but I didn't know how often.
I began to fear I was going to die there.
It was then I heard myself yelling for help at the top of my voice. The cry came as a reflex; I made no conscious decision to call out. I was so far above the city that, had I reflected on the wisdom of sounding a distress call, I probably would have decided it was useless and saved my breath.
Police officers arrived about 10 minutes after I began to call for help; the two of them were able to lift the rock easily from my legs. They laughed at me as I tried to explain how and why I had managed to pull the rock on top of myself. I happily suffered the small humiliation. I thanked them again and again for saving my life as they loaded me into the ambulance and rushed me off to the emergency room.
Sometime after I was released from the hospital, with no apparent damage done to anything but my pride, I learned it was an acquaintance of my family – who lived in a small house just over the brow of the hill – who heard my cry for help and called the police.
It has been 50 years since that fateful night and I’ve long since given up cigars. But I’ve never forgotten and I never cease to give thanks for Agnes Mathews whose neighborliness was the answer to my prayer for deliverance.
Visit www.findagrave.com/memorial/118233860/agnes-j-mathews to see her memorial.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.