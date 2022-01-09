Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Back home they call me Johnny. Whenever I’m around the neighbors where I grew up on the farm, or with my old Ithaca wrestling teammates, the use of that familiar diminutive touches something that warms my heart. Dale Carnegie had it right – “… a person’s name is to that person, the sweetest and most important sound in any language.” Every good salesperson knows that. Even though we know it’s coming we cannot help but be affected when a car dealer or a real-estate agent puts a hand on a shoulder, smiles and says our name.
Names are about relationships, family, friends and home – what we all long for. The theme song at the beginning of the TV show “Cheers” may have had as much to do with its success as the comedy. “Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. And they’re always glad you came.”
Hearing our name and the way it’s spoken makes a difference. It opens a door to the heart. Our youngest granddaughter started calling me Peeka when she was just a little past 2. I couldn’t figure out why until my daughter said, “You know Dad,” as she covered her eyes with both hands and then opened them and said, “Peek-a-boo!” It was the game I played with Faye every time we were together and she loved it. So I became “Peeka.” It melts my heart to hear her say her special name for me.
Whenever I visited my mother in the nursing home in her later days, as she crept closer to 100, she would take my hand, look at me for a while as if trying to establish which one of her four offspring I was, and then she would laugh and say, “Why Johnnnn!” She spoke to me like that in a dream just before she died and I expect that’s the way she will greet me in heaven.
I memorized the resurrection story from John’s Gospel one Sunday so I could tell it instead of reading it. I worked on the inflection of each word and phrase. When I came to the scene outside the tomb where Mary faces Jesus, but doesn’t recognize him, I became stuck. How would Jesus have said Mary’s name? What does it sound like when someone who loves you says your name?
Mary, in her grief, could not see clearly – something many of us have experienced at a time of tragic loss. Her mind could not register that Jesus was alive until she heard him speak her name.
“Mary.”
And in one shocking moment of recognition Mary knew Jesus was alive. What was it about the way Jesus said her name?
I repeated Mary’s name over and over again.
“Mary..., Mary..., Mary....”
I said my wife’s name, the names of our children and the names of my grandparents – the way I had heard Grandma say Grandpa’s name shortly after his death.
“James,” Grandma called him, “the boy I fell in love with.” Everybody else called him Archie. And there was something about the way she said his name, the way we say the name of someone we love deeply. I believe that’s the way Jesus says each one of our names. And it’s the way followers of Jesus learn to say the names of the people Jesus loves – that is to say every person in creation alive or dead, even those who call us hurtful names.
Saying everyone’s name in a loving way is not easy, especially those we call enemy and those we are tempted to hate. That’s why we need the church, the communion of sinners who together through worship, Bible study and prayer can rise above the temptations that no individual can resist alone.
Saying certain names with love has become a challenge in recent years as more and more transgender people are asking to be called by a new name that reflects their true identity. It’s more than just a fad. It’s not a new trend. It cannot be understood as a birth defect unless we believe the Creator makes mistakes. And acknowledging it is not about being politically correct, though numerous politicians and TV preachers are using the issue to make political hay.
Transgender people have been among us in every age. Zachary Pullin writes in Native People’s Magazine that, “Numerous terms in tribal languages identified third genders in their cultures that encompassed both masculine and feminine ...”
“In early Native American society, those who identified as Two Spirited were respected as spiritual leaders within the tribe,” says Samantha Mesa-Miles of Indian Country Today. “They dressed in both men’s and women’s clothing, and they often served special Two Spirit roles such as storytellers, counselors and healers. Two Spirit traditions were threatened, though, when Europeans colonized the Americas. The notion of a third fluid-male-and-female gender conflicted with the colonizers’ heterosexual views. In 1879 the U.S. government removed thousands of Two Spirited people from their tribes. They were sent to live in an Indian boarding school.”
“In what is now Texas, the Spanish Cabeza de Vaca reported men who dressed and lived like women. Even Russian traders in the sub-arctic region documented gender diversity among Native communities in what is today Alaska. Despite Russian efforts to suppress third genders, the Chugach and Koniag celebrated those they called ‘two persons in one’ and considered them lucky. Linguistic registries show that indigenous peoples approached gender as a fluid affair before conquest and assimilation.” – Indigenous Sexualities: Resisting Conquest and Translation, Manuela L. Picq and Josi Tikuna
I remember when one of the athletic heroes of my young adulthood, Bruce Jenner, appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in June of 2015 under his new name, Caitlyn Jenner. Suddenly this man’s man and Olympic decathlon-gold-medal winner – whose image and name appeared on the covers of magazines, billboards and Wheaties boxes for years – was claiming to be a woman and asking to be called by a woman’s name. I wanted to resist along with most other manly men in America. I still do. And then I remember Jesus saying Mary’s name and I think, “How would Jesus say Caitlyn’s name?”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.