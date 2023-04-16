Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I’m glad we have the story of Thomas in John’s Gospel. It tells us there’s room for doubters in the church. Thomas sets a good example for all of us who experience doubt.
Be honest about your doubt. Don’t pretend to believe what you don’t believe.
“Unless I see the mark of nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe,” Thomas said.
That’s honest, plain-spoken doubt. For Thomas, as for many of us, it was the beginning of faith. We can never truly have faith until we come to grips with our doubts. Everyone has seasons of doubt. When we study the lives of the saints, we find that all of them went through difficult times when they knew nothing but dreadful, debilitating doubt.
When the disciples huddled together in that upper room after the crucifixion there were two empty places. Both of them proclaimed doubt. One was for Judas. For him doubt led to betrayal and then to despair. The other was for Thomas. For him doubt was a kind of strength. Indeed it may have been one of the qualities that led Jesus to choose him as a disciple.
Thomas was a tough realist. He would have made a good businessperson or soldier. He fully expected the crucifixion and had been willing to face it head on by Jesus’ side. But when it came he was so brokenhearted that in true tough-guy style he went off to be alone in his grief. That’s not uncommon behavior in time of sorrow. How many of us, in times of personal grief or disappointment, find it difficult to take our places in the fellowship of believers?
Doubt is one of the givens of life. We all live with it. Most of us learn to overcome our doubts and to act in spite of them. And most of us discover we are ultimately strengthened by the struggles and the anguish we endure during our dark nights of the soul.
M. Scott Peck, in an essay on faith in ”The Road Less Traveled,” writes, “We can only begin to know reality by traveling through the darkness of doubt. … You cannot have genuine confidence without first having doubt. Perhaps the greatest sin of our sinful Christian Church has been its tendency through the ages to discourage doubt. I apologize on behalf of my miraculous yet crippled church to those who have suffered as a result of this sin. … For how can we find answers if we do not ask questions? Like anything, doubt can be carried to sick and destructive extremes. But in ordinary amounts it should be one of the Christian virtues.”
And then Peck adds something that should be etched above the door of every room where confirmation and adult-membership classes meet – “The path to holiness lies through questioning everything.”
Jesus said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do not doubt but believe.”
Thomas answered him, “My Lord! My God!”
How do you answer him?
Jesus said, “Thomas, because you have seen Me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.” – John 20:25-29
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles,” he's collecting more personal-vision stories for a future column. Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.