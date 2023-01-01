Barn Boards and Baling Wire

As the New Year arrives I look around at the all the Christmas lights that still shine in deep-winter darkness and remember all those shining souls I have known in the churches where I was privileged to serve as pastor. None shone brighter than one man I knew who hung a lighted star over his place of business every Christmas season.
We sometimes speak of those who gather in our churches on Sunday mornings as the “faithful.” No one I knew in my 40 years of pastoring exemplified that more than Jay Murley of Blue River, Wisconsin. Jay was one of the first persons I heard about when I was appointed to serve as student pastor there in 1974.
“You will like Jay,” people said. “He is the most kind and honest man you will ever meet, and he is in church every Sunday.”
Jay ran the little stockyard on the north edge of town not far from the Wisconsin River that separates Grant and Richland counties in Wisconsin.
Dad had sold cattle to Jay; when he heard I was going to Blue River he said, “That’s where Jay Murley lives. He’s a good man.”
Jay was in his early 80s then and still working every day. He was almost deaf, he walked with an oak cattleman’s cane and he drove his big Oldsmobile around town at turtle speed. And yes he was in his place in church every Sunday on the left-hand side, two rows from the back. Every Christmas season a small evergreen tree with a large star of twinkling yellow lights appeared at the top of the loading chute high over Jay’s stockyard.
I will never forget what Jay did the Sunday I introduced Jo to the congregation. We were greeting people on the steps of the church after the service when Jay came by. I introduced him to Jo; he welcomed her warmly and then went to climb into his car. It was parked directly across the street from Jo’s brand new 1974 Ford Comet. She loved that car a lot more than she did me at that point. She called it “Babe.” Jo had never called me babe, as in what Sonny sang to Cher, “I got you, babe.” Jo had her beloved car and maybe me. My eligibility for babeness was yet to be determined.
What happened next was an unimaginable catastrophe. We were chatting with Oscar and Iris Wagner, and the organist, Darcy Elliot, when out of the corner of my eye I saw Jay’s big Olds backing slowly and relentlessly towards “Babe” like an untethered river barge.
I yelled, “Jay, stop!”
But of course he couldn’t hear me and the Olds kept coming. Bumper met fender with an excruciating crunch sound that reverberated in the chambers of my racing heart. I ran down the steps to talk to Jay, only to see him pulling obliviously away.
I was devastated. Would the girl I loved love me after I enabled the crippling of her beloved “Babe”? Jo had turned pale and would barely look at me. I told her what a good man Jay was and that I knew he didn’t mean it and that I was sure he would make it right.
Being a visitor in Blue River, and having known the not-yet-babe me for only a couple of months, Jo was not convinced. Suffice it to say the background check was still in process and my “babe” status was now much in doubt.
After a quiet lunch, Jo allowed me to drive Babe to Jay’s house to tell him what had happened and to show him the wounded fender. I went with more than a little trepidation. What if Jay denied it and what if he was upset with me? What if he stopped coming to church? But Jay was as nice as he could be. He apologized profusely and said that he would arrange for his insurance company to pay for the repairs.
The next Sunday Jay was back in church in his usual spot. When he saw Jo he took her hand and told her how sorry he was for damaging her new car. The incident was never mentioned again – until I told about it at his funeral, one of the biggest I ever saw in Blue River. Cattlemen, truckers and farmers came from all across southwest Wisconsin. Everybody loved Jay.
In my mind’s eye I can still see that small evergreen tree beneath the large star with yellow twinkling lights hovering over the loading chute high over Jay Murley’s stockyard.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.