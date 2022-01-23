Barn Boards and Baling Wire

My earliest memory of a sudden death occurred on the farm when I was 4 years old.
We lived just outside of Lime Ridge, Wisconsin, near the border of Sauk and Richland counties a few miles south of Cazenovia on a farm Dad rented on shares from old Mrs. Duren. Her nephew, Cazenovia phenom Ryne Duren, was an all-star relief pitcher who led the New York Yankees to victory against the Milwaukee Braves in the 1958 World Series. Years later her daughter Joanne would go on to a long distinguished career in the state legislature.
Dad still farmed with horses in those days. He sometimes let me drive them ahead of him, 5 feet at a time, when he was hand-picking corn. It was only a couple of years later that a little Ford tractor would usher in the modern era of agriculture on Sumwalt Farm.
As usual, that day I went with Dad out to the barn to help with morning chores. It was after breakfast on one of those bitter-cold winter mornings in 1955, and after he had already risen at 5 a.m. to milk the cows. I was going along to feed the calves with the nipple bucket, one of the few chores that I could do that was actually helping more than being in the way.
As we opened the barn door we were greeted by the sweet, pungent odor of animal warmth, alfalfa hay and the remains of the same in the gutters Dad was about to clean.
My eyes went immediately to the flattened body beneath one of the draft horses. I didn’t want to believe what I saw. There was my favorite kitten, a fluffy calico bundle of joy; she loved to chase me around the barn, batting at a piece of bailing twine.
Dad explained that Tiny had been attracted to the warm spot where the horse had been lying and was asleep there when the horse laid down again.
“It was just one of those things,” he said. “It couldn’t be helped.”
I don’t remember if I cried, but I can still feel the shock and the injustice of it all. It was my first introduction to one of the harsh realities of life. Death can intrude at anytime and anywhere.
There were more unexpected deaths at about that same time; a cow fell into a deep hole and drowned in a spring in the pasture across the road, another kitten was run over by the milk truck and my great-uncle Tom McDonough. His funeral in the parlor in his house next to the EUB Church in Lime Ridge. Those were my introductions to the sudden finality of death.
I would serve briefly as half-time pastor in Lime Ridge 58 years later, in my first year of retirement after we moved back to the farm. Lyme disease forced me into full-time retirement two months after that last pastoral appointment. My last pastoral act was a burial service for a stillborn child, at the Concord Cemetery 2 miles north of our farm off Wisconsin Highway 58, past the old White School near where Frank and Virgie Brown once lived.
Her little grave is about 20 yards down the hill from where we buried our long-time farm neighbor, Gilly Moe, some 10 years ago. That’s just a few feet from the graves of his in-laws, Buford and Gertie Frye, who were killed when a semi crushed their car back in the early 1960s. The whole community was stunned at the loss of the beloved couple who had operated the grocery store in Loyd for many years.
There among the graves of a host of friends and neighbors I stood silently with the funeral director, waiting as the grieving parents said their final farewell. I had come full circle. And the shock and injustice of it all was no less than when I beheld the lifeless body of my beloved kitten.
Death, sudden and otherwise, had been an intricate part of my life as a pastor. Sharing words of comfort and hope with grieving families had been a holy privilege that shaped me and changed me in ways I cannot put into words. But it had not totally prepared me for the inevitable approach of my own earthly end. That came with one of those dreaded phone calls: “Alan died.”
Ever since my brother’s sudden death almost two years ago, I have awoken each morning with a new perspective – thankful to be alive and knowing viscerally that my time will come, perhaps sooner than I can allow myself to imagine. Alan was just 67, two years older than Bob Saget, whose unexpected death at 65 shocked his friends in the entertainment world and his millions of fans. The passing of Betty White at 99 and Sidney Poitier at 94 feels more like the natural order of things, at least the one we prefer.
My colleague Douglas Skinner puts it this way, “We expect 94-year-olds to die. We don’t expect 65-year-olds to die. Death is theoretical for most of us. We try to keep it at arm’s length. Yes, it happens, but not now, not to us. The death of Sidney Poitier fits the narrative we tell ourselves. The death of Bob Saget doesn’t … It’s one thing for a 94-year-old man who has been ‘ailing’ for some time to die. That makes sense to us. But when a 65-year-old man, who to all appearances is still fully alive, dies unexpectedly, that rattles us. We can keep Sidney Poitier’s death at arm’s length. But Bob Saget’s death gets up in our faces. We can deal with the gradual approach of a gentle death after a long, rich, diminishing life. But what are we supposed to do with a world where active people just up and die without warning?”
Whether young or old we are well-advised to heed the words of the psalmist in the 90th psalm.
“... our years come to an end like a sigh.
The years of our life are threescore and ten,
or even by reason of strength fourscore;
yet their span is but toil and trouble;
they are soon gone, and we fly away …
So teach us to number our days
that we may get a heart of wisdom.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.