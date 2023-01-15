 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barn Boards and Baling Wire

“I wouldn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole.”

That’s what Dad would say when he wanted to make a point about something that it was best to stay away from. Like, say, a skunk came into the barnyard and sprayed a piece of lumber I was using to build one of the many forts my brothers and I constructed in the woods down by the “crick.” And say, I went to pick it up, Dad would say, “I wouldn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole.”

I would probably have picked it up anyway and smelled like a skunk for several weeks. It didn’t take more than 10 or 12 ventures like that before I learned to stay away from things Dad wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole. You could say I was not a fast learner, which reminds me of something else dad would say.

“That John always has to learn things the hard way,” he’d say.

I haven’t changed much.

What wouldn’t you touch with a 10-foot pole?

In Palestine in the time of Jesus people with leprosy were untouchable. No one was to come nearer someone with that dread disease than 4 cubits. A cubit is the length of an arm between the wrist and the elbow, or about 18 inches. Four cubits was about 72 inches, about 6 feet.

According to my trusty Barclay’s Commentary, “… the defilement involved in contact with a leper was second only to the defilement involved in contact with a dead body. If a leper so much as put his head in a house, that house became unclean even to the roof beams. Even in an open place it was illegal to greet a leper … if the wind was blowing toward a person from a leper, the leper must stand at least 100 cubits away.”

That’s 30 of our 10-foot poles.

What was worse for lepers in Jesus’ day, they were treated as if they were dead. Barclay wrote, “As soon as leprosy was diagnosed, the leper was absolutely and completely banished from human society … he shall remain unclean as long as he has the disease; he is unclean; he shall dwell alone in habitation outside the camp.”

Can you imagine what it would be like to be driven from your home, never to see your spouse or children again except at a distance? Can you imagine what it would mean to never hug your children or kiss them goodnight, never again to cuddle with your grandchildren and never to be touched by anyone ever again?

It was out of utter desperation that a man with leprosy approached Jesus one day. Knowing he was breaking the law, knowing and not caring because he was already as good as dead, knowing he had nothing to lose, he called out in a plaintive voice.

“If you choose you can make me clean,” he said.

What happened next was something no law-abiding person in that time could imagine. Do you know what Jesus did? The very thought was absolutely shocking.

“Jesus stretched out his hand and touched him.”

In that moment Jesus made himself unclean, according to the law as laid out in chapters 5, 13 and 14 of Leviticus. And people flocked to Jesus anyway.

Next time you are approached by someone who you would rather keep at a distance, and you are tempted to get out your 10-foot pole, remember this story.

Ask yourself, “Who would Jesus touch?”

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.

