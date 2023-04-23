Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I collect forgiveness stories to share in my columns because forgiveness is essential to our spiritual, emotional and physical wellbeing. Every one of us needs regular encouragement. Every one of us needs to forgive someone and to accept forgiveness from someone. And it’s a toss-up as to which is more difficult.
Here are some forgiveness stories from my stash. Forgive me if you have heard them before.
A teacher had each of his students bring a clear plastic bag and a sack of potatoes to class. For every person the students refused to forgive in the course of their daily lives, they were told to choose a potato, write on it the name and date, and put it in the plastic bag. Some of their bags, as you can imagine, were quite heavy.
They were then told to carry the bag with them everywhere for one week, putting it beside their beds at night, on car seats when driving and next to their desks at school. The hassle of lugging their bags around with them made it clear what a weight they were carrying emotionally and spiritually by not being willing to forgive. Naturally the condition of the potatoes deteriorated to a nasty slime. It was a metaphor for the price they paid for holding onto their anger.
There was an old rancher, tough and mean. One day one of his cowboys was caught stealing. When he was dragged before the rancher and the old rancher looked down on him, the cowboy trembled in his boots. “Hang him,” the rancher said. “It will teach him a lesson!”
Time came for the old rancher to die. He found himself before his Maker. When God looked down from his throne, the old rancher trembled in his boots.
“Forgive him,” the Lord said. “It will teach him a lesson.”
A British company conducted a worldwide poll of language translators to discover the 10 words most difficult to translate from their native language. After the votes were tallied, it was agreed that the most difficult word to translate is found in the Bantu language spoken in the Congo. The word is “ilunga,” which means “a person who will forgive any abuse for the first time, tolerate it the second time, but never a third time.”
Peter came to Jesus and asked, “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother who sins against me? Up to seven times?”
Jesus answered, “I tell you, not seven times but seventy–seven times …”
Jesus uses hyperbole to help us move beyond ordinary expectations. A person who forgives twice is called “ilunga.” A person with the ability to forgive an unlimited number of times is called a follower of Jesus.
One of my favorite forgiveness stories was in a Dear Abby column that I clipped from our local newspaper years ago. It was based on a question Abby raised about “whether a baby shower should be given for an unwed mother-to-be.”
A woman from Rochester wrote in to say that the question “revived a long-forgotten memory.
“In 1962, I was 17 and had just graduated from high school … In those days, most unwed mothers were sent away to have their babies, then give them up for adoption so that no one in the family would be embarrassed. I chose to stay home and keep my baby.
“I’m sure my parents were embarrassed and disappointed in me. The baby’s father and I were immature, and a silly quarrel had caused our breakup. I was so depressed that I considered suicide on a daily basis.
“In my seventh month of pregnancy, 30 women from my office gave me a baby shower! I can’t begin to tell you how much it meant to me to have those wonderful women shower me with their good wishes and much-needed gifts. They literally saved my life and my baby’s life.
“The shower turned my life around. After that I was able to hold my head up. When my son was a year old, his father and I got together and were married.”
Sometimes it takes a village to provide the forgiveness needed to save a life.
Do you have a forgiveness story to share?
