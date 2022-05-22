Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Through the years I have collected hundreds of visions stories from people of all ages. I have told many of those accounts in story concerts and Vision seminars.
Almost always someone approaches me afterward and says very quietly; “Something like that happened to me once.”
They will then tell me of their experiences. When they have finished I often hear these same six words, “I have never told anyone before.”
Sometimes those experiences of the holy have occurred 60 or 70 years ago. They are clearly the most sacred moments of their lives, memories treasured and pondered in the heart, called upon in moments of crisis as a source of strength – yet they have never told anyone.
Novelist, poet and Duke University professor Reynolds Price wrote about an encounter he had with the living Christ in his book, “Letter to a Godchild.” At the age of 51 he was diagnosed with cancer of the spine, which at that time in the early 1980s could not be completely removed by surgery. He was preparing to receive five weeks of radiation treatment with the hope that it would prevent inevitable paralysis. The treatment itself could lead to paralysis but the alternative was to wait while the tumor paralyzed his legs, arms, hands and eventually lungs, which would result in his death.
A vision came while he was propped up in bed a few days before the radiation was to begin. He suddenly found himself on the beach of a large lake that he somehow knew was the Sea of Galilee. He’s certain he was not dreaming. He doesn’t know how he came to be on that beach, but he has no doubt about the reality of what happened there:
“In a moment a man I knew to be Jesus had silently beckoned me into the water with him,” he said. “In another moment – still silent – he was washing the foot-long wound from the failed surgery.
“At last Jesus spoke only a four-word sentence, (saying,) ‘Your sins are forgiven.’
“I pushed him for the answer I most wanted – ‘Am I also healed?’
“As if I’d forced it from him he said only, ‘That too.’
“And though he gave no obvious sign of anger at my question, he said nothing more and waded back to land.”
Reynolds believes he was healed in that moment, though he proceeded with the radiation treatments. Two years later a surgical technique became available that made it possible to remove all the cancer. He thinks now that having the radiation might have been a mistake. Perhaps he should have trusted that his healing was complete, and thus avoided the subsequent paralysis of his lower body. He also leaves room for the possibility that the miracle came, in part, through the radiation and surgery. In any event he lived 27 years after being told that he probably could not live long, dying at the age of 77 in 2011.
Reynolds published this personal vision story in a number of books and received many letters from well-adjusted persons who had similar “transcendent experiences.” They almost always told him that they’d never previously revealed their experience to anyone else for fear of ridicule.
After doing a vision program at a church in Greenfield, a suburb of Milwaukee, I received a phone call from Paul Tulppo. He told of seeing Jesus while in the company of two friends when he was a child in Detroit
“Back in 1946, when I was 8 years old, I was returning from a day in the woods on the far-west side of Detroit with my friend Jim, who was my age, and his brother Anthony, who was two years older,” he said. “As we headed toward home the brothers suggested that we stop at their church so they could show me, a non-Catholic, how they blessed themselves with holy water when they entered the church.
“I followed them into their church, we all put our fingers into the holy water and they crossed themselves. Then we knelt in the very last pew. When we looked up we saw the Lord Jesus Christ standing on the altar, about 25 feet away. His arms were outstretched and there was a beautiful glow completely surrounding Him. The three of us were in complete awe. We jumped to our feet and ran out of the church, and we didn’t stop running until we reached home and told our mothers what we had seen.”
Paul told me his vision of Jesus was still a source of comfort and hope 67 years later.
“I remember that vision as though it happened five minutes ago,” he said.
An encounter with Jesus is life-changing. There is power in personal witness. It’s not so much that it convinces people who don’t believe in miracles. More it’s that it gives confidence to people who have experienced miracles that it’s safe, at last, to tell their own stories – and not least, to trust the validity and power of their miracles.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.