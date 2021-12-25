Barn Boards and Baling Wire

A few years ago a television commentator by the name of John Gibson wrote a book called “The War on Christmas.” He wrote, “It is no longer permissible to wish anyone Merry Christmas,” and “a free expression of Merry Christmas in this age is fast becoming impossible.” Gibson claimed that there is a “carefully organized conspiracy” to stamp out Christmas. Some television commentators continue to warn that Americans who celebrate Christmas are “facing persecution.”
What are those of us who love Jesus and love our traditional Christmas celebrations to think about all of this? I say let Jesus be our guide to celebrating Christmas. We need not be swayed by those who have a political agenda, either liberal or conservative. We can all read the scriptures and decide for ourselves what Christmas is about.
The earliest Christian writer, the Apostle Paul, makes no mention of Christmas. Christians in the first several centuries of the church knew nothing of the Christmas traditions that are so popular for us, most of which were adapted from pagan celebrations many centuries later. If Jesus was ever concerned about how his birthday should be celebrated it was never recorded in the gospels.
Most of what we know about Christmas is what three of the gospel writers – Matthew, Luke and John – wrote about Jesus’ birth. The beloved stories of the angelic announcement to Mary and Joseph, their journey to Bethlehem, the manger, the shepherds, the star, the visit of wise men, and even Herod’s slaughter of the innocents and the flight of the Holy family to Egypt are the focus of our celebrations in the church. It’s in those stories and in John’s reflections on the word becoming flesh and living among us that we find the meaning of Christmas.
Cartoonist Charles Schulz understood this when he created “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which first appeared in 1965 on CBS TV; it’s run every Christmas season. We know the story. Charlie Brown says to Linus, “I just don’t understand Christmas.” By the time we reach the climax, after the Peanuts gang turns on Charlie because of the anemic little Christmas tree he’s brought for their pageant, he says, “Everything I do turns into a disaster. I guess I really don’t know what Christmas is all about … isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” And Linus, whose voice was done by a 7-year-old boy, takes center stage with blanket in hand.
Linus recites the familiar words in a solemn voice – “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shown round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not for I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you. Ye shall find a babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”
The words are from Luke 2:8-14.
Then Linus turns to Charlie and says, “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”
He puts his thumb back in his mouth and his blanket back up to his cheek. It’s a simple, gentle and loving witness to what God has done in Christ. It’s all the more powerful because Charles Schulz’s words make no judgments and no demands on the viewer. There is no condemnation of anyone’s religion or lack of religion, and no attempt to convert anyone who has different beliefs. The viewer is left to decide how to respond.
When the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary and told her she found favor with God, and that she was going to have a baby and the child would be “called the Son of the Most High …,” she had a choice to make. How would she respond to what God was doing in her life? Mary said yes.
That’s where Christmas hangs in the balance. Everything else is beside the point; it’s trivial really whether we say Happy Holidays or Merry Christmas, whether we call it a holiday tree or a Christmas tree, whether manger scenes or Santas are allowed in the village square, and even whether the school concert includes Christian Christmas carols.
If we take Jesus’ teachings about loving our neighbor seriously we will never insist that Jews and Muslims or anyone else with different beliefs conform to our Merry Christmas ways. In fact, the caring Christian will want to greet people of other faiths in a way that is in every way respectful of their traditions. As the Apostle Paul writes, love “… does not insist on its own way … It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
The only thing about Christmas that is of ultimate importance is how we respond to what God is doing in our lives and in the world. That requires a commitment to living the Christmas message every day of our lives, which is easier said than done.
In another Peanuts comic-strip moment, Lucy, who is always the grouchy one, says to Charlie Brown, “Charlie Brown, in the spirit of the Christmas season, I think we should let bygones be bygones and just try to be kind to each other.”
Charlie Brown, always the idealist, says to Lucy, “Well, Lucy, that’s wonderful, but don’t you think we should be kind to each other all year long?”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.