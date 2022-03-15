Barn Boards and Baling Wire

My heart is breaking for our friends in Ukraine. I wish there was something I could do to help those who are suffering. Sending money seems like too little, but it can make a big difference. There are many courageous helpers there who will spread the dollar love we send.
Julia Delaney, a Ukrainian native who now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, tells about a lifesaving gift her mother received this week.
“This morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, a large bag with heart medicine was delivered to my mom,” Delaney said. “For free. By volunteers. She cried.
“I talk to my mom every day. Even though she is in Ukraine, she doesn’t cry often. Just sometimes … you know, tears are needed to release. She cried the first time to relieve anguish and despair after the sleepless night spent under a non-stop missile attack of the Russian militants all around her apartment building. And now, with tears of gratitude to humanity, she cried hard, holding a bag of life-saving medicine.
“You see, my mother is 76, and she is a recent heart-attack survivor. So she had to have her blood pressure and heart medicine with her at all times. The war cut everyone off-guard. She wasn’t able to refill her emergency heart medicine and began to run off her daily supply. Even though pharmacies in her area are open, there is not much there.
“My mother’s neighbor advised her to submit a list of the medicine she needs to a charity. So she did, with no high hopes and expectations. This morning a young man by feet delivered the life-saving bag to my mother.
“‘How much?’ my father asked, overwhelmed with gratitude.
“‘It is yours,’ said the man and smiled. ‘I just have to take a picture of you with the bag for a record.’
“My mother cried as she opened the bag; all needed meds were there including an emergency one. Then she cried when she was telling me the story.
“I cried with her.”
Delaney also shared a poem-prayer for Ukraine.
I feel the warm soil with my bare feet.
Flooded by tears my heart struggles to beat.
I fall down to my knees and I plea and I pray;
I pray for the mothers who shelter their kids with their arms from the Russian rockets and bombs;
For the moms who harbor their young within loving hearts;
I pray they will see their kids grow into blossoming beings with hearts of compassion and strength to carry on their Love and Grace.
I pray for children to wake up to the singing of birds and a clear blue sky;
To the sounds of mom cooks in the kitchen and the sweet smell of grandma’s pie;
I pray for the brave fathers who stand strong protecting their children, mothers, wives, and their souls and their soil;
I pray for Humanity to prevail;
I pray for Ukraine to stay strong;
I pray for the World to Unite. ... 2022(c) Julia Delaney, reprinted with permission
Donate to support humanitarian services in Ukraine through a church or another carefully vetted charity to be certain that 100 percent of the gift goes to Ukraine. Or visit www.redcross.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/international/ukraine for Red Cross donations.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.