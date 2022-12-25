Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Mary didn’t know what to get her father for Christmas. She knew what he wanted but what he wanted was not something she could give him.
When she asked him on the phone the week before, he had launched into a long, angry rant about their old church up on the hill. Her father could see the small clapboard building, with its peeling paint and reeling steeple, from his nursing-home window. The whole structure looked like it could fall down at any moment. “Old Willard,” as he was known to everyone in Centerville, was obsessed with the idea of restoring the building to its “former glory” as he put it.
It was the church where Mary grew up, where her family had attended for three generations. Most of the congregation was long gone, having moved to the city to be near children and grandchildren, or crossed over to the other side. The last service had been held and the congregation formally disbanded after Mary went away to college. That was not long after her mother passed, more than 30 years before.
Willard had spent the next 25 years, before he broke his hip, trying to organize a new church. He had succeeded for a while, with the help of a retired Pentecostal pastor and a few sympathetic neighbors. But in time everyone drifted away until most Sundays it was just Willard and the preacher.
Mary mulled it over while she drove two and a half hours Dec. 24 from her apartment in Milwaukee – as she had done most every weekend since her father had gone to live at Centerville Manor. She didn’t know what she was going to say to him; he had insisted she do something about the church.
“I want to see some life in it before I die,” Willard had pleaded with her.
They had had the same conversation again and again but this time was different. There was an urgency in his voice Mary had not heard before. The social worker told her that her dad was depressed – something that was common among people his age, she said.
The sun was fast disappearing and it was beginning to snow as Mary pulled into town. Without thinking she found herself turning the steering wheel up the hill toward the church instead of going straight on to the nursing home. Mary parked the car inside the churchyard gate and made her way slowly up the hill. She wasn’t sure why she had come, but thought it was something she needed to do. Maybe being there would help her decide what to give her father.
When she opened the door Mary was greeted by a musty odor and strings of cobwebs that half-filled the small entryway. She pushed her way through and opened the inner door into the sanctuary. It looked smaller than she remembered, with less than a dozen pews on each side. The piano was gone but the altar and pulpit were still on the platform. The picture of Jesus as the Good Shepherd still hung in the same place on the wall.
She went automatically to the pew where her family always sat, three rows from the back on the left side. She took her place between her father’s spot on the end and her mother’s on the window side. She had a feeling of coming home. There was a kind of warmth that flowed in under her arms and sent a tingle up her spine. She closed her eyes to pray.
When she looked up again she saw the church just as it had been on Christmas Eves past, filled with the familiar faces of family and friends. Everyone was faintly glowing from the light of candles on the Christmas tree in the corner. She could hear the sounds of “Silent Night” and her father’s sweet tenor voice leading over all the rest. Time seemed to stop; she felt like she had slipped into a different dimension.
She thought, “This can’t be real.”
And then she heard something like words in her head saying, “Give him this.”
Mary knew then what she needed to do. She made her way quickly to the car and drove as fast as the law allowed down to the variety store in the center of town. She knew they were open until 5; she could just make it before they closed. Herman and Eileen, their long-time family friends, would be there behind the counter. She knew they would help with what she needed.
In less than a half-hour Mary was following Herman and Eileen’s old pickup truck up the hill toward the church. They helped her carry the tree and stand up the steps and down the aisle. The 8-foot balsam fir filled the space between the end of the pews and the communion rail in front of the window. Herman and Eileen were placing the last of the candles near the top of the tree when Mary left to go to the nursing home.
Willard was sitting up in bed when Mary walked into his room.
“Merry Christmas, Dad!” she said when he put his arms around her and squeezed her tight, as he had always done since she was a little girl.
“Oh, Mary,” he said, “I thought you would never get here.”
“I made a stop along the way,” Mary said. “I have a surprise for you. Let me help you over to the window and I’ll show you.”
When Willard looked out over the snow and up toward the church on the hill he saw the Christmas tree’s lights glowing in the window. He stood there hanging onto Mary’s arm for the longest time.
Then, with a long sigh and his voice breaking, he said, “Mary, look! There's light in the church!”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.