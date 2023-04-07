Barn Boards and Baling Wire

People send me stories about angels they’ve seen. The one I am about to share is not like any I have heard before. It conveys a powerful truth – the same truth we find in Mark’s Gospel account of the angel at the tomb on Easter morning – but in a way that’s both disturbing and comforting at the same time.
In this case a mother prays desperately for a sick child. Like the women who went to the tomb with trepidation, she looks fearfully into her infant daughter’s bedroom – and sees something that changes her life forever. It’s her personal Easter morning.
Jennifer Ruggiero teaches third grade in Souderton, Pennsylvania; she has three children and three master’s degrees in education.
“Our middle son caught the swine flu from a neighbor and gave it to our oldest, my husband, our 10-month-old and then finally to me,” she wrote. “I remember throwing up while cleaning after one of them. I usually pray at night, right before I fall asleep. I remember feeling like I was losing the clean-up battle while praying so hard that our youngest child did not catch this awful flu, since she was just so little.
“I had gone into her crib to check on her late one night and remember how hot the room felt as soon as I walked in. Her fever had spiked to 103-104 and her cheeks were so red. I remember praying, asking for God to send me an angel to watch over her. I needed one of them to take the next hour or two so I could rest for just a bit. I went back to my room and slept for an hour.
“When I returned to check on her I saw a soft light coming from her room. It appeared to be different, almost cream-colored, when I stepped closer. As I gently opened the door … I saw a vision I will never forget.
“My late brother was standing next to her crib, wings out surrounding the one side of the crib, glowing, shining, emitting gentle light. I felt an incredible sense of calmness as I stood in the doorway watching him protect our baby. He looked almost completely white, with an aura of cream beams coming out from everywhere. I could tell it was my brother because I could see his face. He was quiet and we did not speak. He had been watching over, facing her, until I walked in the doorway. His face turned so I could see him, but his body stayed toward our daughter.
People are also reading…
“The baby slept so peacefully and her cheeks did not appear to be red any more from where I was standing. I did not enter the room. I stepped backward and out of the room, and went back to mine. I did not want to disturb them and felt as though she was in good hands. I thanked him through prayer for watching over her while I went back to sleep for another hour or two. When I awoke and went to check on her, she did not have a fever anymore and the flu had passed.”
The women who looked into the tomb that Sunday morning and saw an angel, quite in contrast to Jennifer Ruggiero were not reassured. They were terrified by what they saw and heard. And unlike Jennifer – who until now had only told her story to a few family members and trusted friends – the women that first Easter bolted from the tomb and said nothing to anyone.
“When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of James and Salome bought spices, so that they might go and anoint Him,” Mark wrote. “And very early on the first day of the week when the sun had risen, they went to the tomb. They had been saying to one another, ‘Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance to the tomb?’ When they looked up, they saw that the stone, which was very large, had already been rolled back.
“As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe sitting on the right side, and they were alarmed. But he said to them, ‘Do not be alarmed; you are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has been raised; he is not here. Look, there is the place they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him, just as he told you.’ So they went out and fled from the tomb, for terror and amazement had seized them, and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.” – Mark 16:1-8
That’s the original ending to Mark’s Gospel. The women are startled and filled with fear at the sight of the angel.
How would you respond? If you saw an angel would you respond like Jennifer Ruggiero or like those first-century women?
You may be sure that whenever the eternal breaks into your life, however you choose to respond, you will never be the same. You will never look at the world or think about your mortal existence in the same way. It will be Easter morning all over again.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles,” he's collecting more personal-vision stories for a future column. Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.