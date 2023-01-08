Barn Boards and Baling Wire

We had sheep when I was a kid and it was my job to feed them because they were my 4-H project. My Dad, who had shown prize-winning Cheviots with my Uncle Delmar at the Wisconsin State Fair, taught me how to show sheep. I won the blue ribbon for showmanship at the Ithaca School Fair when I was 14 years old. As proud as I was of that achievement, I never developed a great affection for sheep. I would not have made a very good shepherd; I prefer cows.
On the farm where I grew up in Richland County, the heart of Wisconsin’s dairy land, we milked 35 head of Holstein cows. Every one of them had a name. There was Polly and Molly and Daisy and Patsy and Dina and Blackie and Bell ...
Bell was our lead cow. She had a bell around her neck and always led the other cows home from the pasture. Old Blackie was the cow with the injured teat that wouldn’t fit into the teat cup on the milking machine, so we needed to milk her by hand. That was my job. Sometimes I would squirt the milk in the direction of one of the cats. They were always delighted and took turns catching the stream of milk in their mouths.
Beulah was our biggest milk producer; it took two pails to hold all her milk. And Dina, short for dynamite, was our kicker. We never knew when she was going to kick at the milking machine or one of us. But we kept her because if you talked to her just right she was the second-biggest producer in the herd.
Dad loved his cows. He could name every one and give a complete history of each – production records, sires, when they were born or at what farm auction they were purchased. A dairy farmer spends a great deal of time with his cows. He comes to know them well and have great affection for them. They are his life as well as his livelihood.
It was like that for shepherds and the sheep Jesus saw in the Galilean meadows and on the Judean hillsides. A shepherd spent almost all his time with his sheep. He knew each one by name and could recognize each sheep or lamb on sight. The shepherd was responsible for the life of each one.
Jesus said, “… the sheep hear the shepherd’s voice and he leads them out. He goes ahead of them, and the sheep follow him because they know his voice.”
It was like that with our cows on the farm. I can still hear my father’s voice calling the cows home for milking.
“Come bosssssssss! Come bosssssssssssssssss!” he’d yell.
My father had a piercing voice that could be heard up and down the valley. There was nowhere a cow could be on our farm and not hear my father’s voice. Dad didn’t need to call too many times before we would see the cows coming over the hill, following the well-worn path – with the old bell cow leading the way, her bell swinging and ringing with each hoof step.
The cows would sometimes come when I called, or when someone else in the family called, but they didn’t come running like they did for Dad. And they certainly didn’t come easily on those rare occasions when we needed to hire someone else to do the milking.
Jesus said, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.”
Who have been the good shepherds in your life? Whose voice did you know and trust as a child? Was there a parent, a teacher, a pastor or dear friend who was willing to do anything for you? Many of us are who we are because of shepherds who sacrificed something or somehow paid a price to save us.
I remember my dad’s sister, my Aunt Ruth, telling about a time when she was in college in the late 1940s. As she was preparing to go back to school after spring break, her hard-working farmer father – my grandfather – reached into his pocket to give her a $20 bill he probably couldn’t afford to spare. I could tell by the tone of her voice that she knew she owed the good life she has had as an elementary teacher, a mother and the wife of a university professor to a father and mother who gave their all so she could get a college education.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.