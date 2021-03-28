Barn Boards & Baling Wire

I have a friend who found herself outside of her body during open-heart surgery and was later able to describe the details of everything that had happened in the operating room. We have a spiritual body as well as a physical body.
My grandmother, Nellie Jane Kittle Sumwalt, fell in her apartment when she was in her middle-80s. She could not stand up and no one heard her cries for help. She said she must have died there because her late mother and sister came to her.
They said, “Nellie it’s not your time yet. You must go back.”
She was found a few hours later and lived several more years. Millions of people have had out-of-body and near-death experiences like that – and have lived to tell about what they’ve seen.
President Ronald Reagan had a kind of near-death experience as he was “... fighting for his life after being shot by John Hinckley March 30, 1981,” Nancy Reagan remembers. “He was having trouble breathing. His skin had turned so pale, he was the color of paper – just as white as a sheet, with dried blood around his mouth.”
Mr. Reagan later recalled looking up from the gurney and praying. Half-conscious, he realized someone was holding his hand.
“It was a soft, feminine hand,” he wrote in his autobiography, “An American Life.” “I felt it come up and touch mine and then hold on tight to it. It gave me a wonderful feeling. Even now I find it difficult to explain how reassuring, how wonderful, it felt.”
Despite great efforts to find out who was holding his hand, no one in the hospital could tell him who it was. He and his family concluded it must have been an angel.
Some have had the experience of seeing a deceased loved one who has crossed over from heaven to bring comfort. Violet Anderson, a long-time member of one of the churches I served, lost her son, 16, in an auto accident shortly after she came to Milwaukee in the early 1950s. She was beside herself with grief. Her family said she cried all the time. She couldn’t stop crying; she cried so much her tear ducts closed. A doctor needed to give her medication.
Then one morning Violet’s son appeared at the foot of her bed.
He said, “Mother, you must stop your crying. I am where I am and I like where I am.”
That was enough for Violet; she knew her son was all right. She stopped crying and went on with her life.
I remember the day I went to the hospital to visit Mavis Meyer, another long–time member of our church. Mavis had received word the night before about the death of a favorite niece. I listened as she poured out her grief. As an afterthought I asked if she had had any sense of her niece’s presence since her passing.
She looked at me and said, “Not yet, but after my husband died six years ago he was often in my bedroom at night. One night after I had been in bed for a while trying to sleep, I opened my eyes and there was my husband and my late stepson hovering over me. I was so startled that I exclaimed, ‘Go away!’”
We both laughed and then she told me she had never spoken of it before.
Teihard De Chardin, a French Jesuit priest, scientist, paleontologist, theologian, philosopher and teacher, wrote, “We are not human beings on a spiritual journey; we are spiritual beings on a human journey.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com to reach him.