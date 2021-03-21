Barn Boards & Baling Wire

There’s a small village just down the road from the dairy farm where I grew up. Across the highway from where our little white church once stood is a steep road that leads to the cemetery. About 4 yards up the sloping hill from the graves of my parents and grandparents, are the graves of Mabel and Irvin Greenfield.
Irv, previously an old bachelor farmer, was well into his 50s when he met and married a widow from Hell Hollow named Mabel Murphy. For all his life until then Irv had lived with his mother on a small farm in Happy Hollow. I’m not inventing those names; both places can be seen on a map.
When his mother died Irv continued living in the same way – caring for a few cows and horses, and hauling cattle for area farmers. That was the way he made his living. When Dad needed to send a load of steers to market, or if he needed to have a cow hauled home from an auction, he would call Irv as did hundreds of other farmers in our part of the state.
Everybody knew Irv and loved him for his reliability, honesty, salty language, chewing tobacco and rugged cattle-trucker ways. He was a big man, always dressed in bib overalls, denim shirt and an old engineer’s hat. He was also known for his colorful behavior. “That Irv, he’s quite a character,” people would say – and then they would tell about one of his antics.
One of the favorite stories that was told and retold was about the time Irv was eating his lunch in the truck cab as he drove home from the auction barn in town. When he finished eating he threw the bag and wrappers out the window. At the same time he happened to look in the rearview mirror and saw a state trooper directly behind him. Before the trooper could turn on his red lights, Irv grabbed his old hat and threw it out the window. He then stopped the truck, gathered up hat, bag and wrappers, climbed back into the truck, and drove on as if he was the most environmentally conscientious citizen in the county.
Irv’s whole life revolved around the farm and his cattle-trucking. He never went to church except maybe to a pancake supper or a funeral. Even then he never stayed any longer than he needed to. I remember seeing him briefly one night at the wake of another well-known cattle trucker. Irv came into the funeral home for about five minutes, spoke quickly to the family and walked right back out. He sat in the cab of his truck across the street with the window down the whole rest of the evening, spitting tobacco juice while talking to his neighbors and friends.
When word was shared that Irv had married the widow Murphy, it wasn’t an overstatement to say everyone in the community was shocked. First of all no one thought Irv would ever marry. Second it was difficult to imagine that any woman in her right mind would want to marry him. The fact that Mabel Murphy was one of the most devoted members of the church, the teacher of the adult Sunday school class no less, and perhaps the most judgmental religious person any of us knew made the unexpected union all the more strange.
Mabel was one of God’s enforcers on earth. She laid out the rules for Christian living as if she had received them directly from God. They included regular church attendance – which also meant attending Wednesday-night prayer meetings, not smoking or chewing, not drinking or gambling or dancing, not working or shopping on Sunday, and not wearing a skirt too short if a girl or hair too long if a boy. All those “nots” along with proper language and right thinking determined who was a candidate for heaven and who was clearly on the road to hell. There was no middle ground. Mabel had more commandments than God. She always made me feel like I never quite lived up to being a real Christian and probably never would.
I think almost everyone, even other regular churchgoers, preferred Irv’s company to Mabel’s. Irv was never judgmental. He took everyone pretty much as they were and would give anyone the shirt off his back if he thought he or she needed it more than he did. That’s not to suggest Irv was an all-around good guy who didn’t have any flaws. I saw him angry and downright mean in the way he used his electric cattle prod on uncooperative steers, on more than one occasion.
How Mabel and Irv resolved their differences in worldviews and behaviors no one ever knew. They seemed to have gotten along well for the 20-odd years they lived together in Happy Hollow. Neither changed much that anyone could tell. Mabel went to church regularly and taught the adult Sunday school class until the day she died, which happened to be on a Sunday. Irv continued not going to church and hauling cattle and all the spitting and cussing behavior that went with it until the day he died.
If it ever occurred to them that they were on different paths to eternity, they never spoke of it. Each time I walk by their graves I wonder if they are still together and if not, which one is in which place.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com to reach him.