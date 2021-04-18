Barn Boards & Baling Wire

A newcomer moved into a small town and was taking a tour of the downtown area when he ran into a native. The old-timer asked him how he liked the town.
“Fine,” the newcomer said. “Except there’s one thing I don’t understand. Why are there two churches of the same denomination on opposite corners right in the middle of downtown?”
The longtime resident sighed and said, “Well, they used to be one church until a few years ago. Then they had a big disagreement. The folks in that church over there said there ain’t no hell – and the folks in the other church said the hell there ain’t!”
Fighting about the truth has divided many a church and is threatening to divide our nation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conspiracy theories abound on both the left and the right.
Whose truth is of the Spirit? What is the truth? Is it that we want to know how to handle the truth lest the truth handle us?
Jesus said, “When the Spirit of Truth comes he will guide you into all truth.”
Mark Ledbetter writes about the truths he learned in his youth from a wise mentor.
“My older cousins once talked me into asking Mr. Ander Bishop what was the one thing he knew to be true,” Ledbetter wrote. “Mr. Bishop was a cotton farmer in central Alabama. When I asked him the question, he stared at me a moment. Then not speaking a word, he stooped down, rubbed his finger in the dirt, and put it in his mouth. Pulling it out he said, ‘That’s the one truth I know, boy. That there is dirt.’
“My cousins howled and I was taken aback. But over the years I have thought how honest and right on target old Mr. Bishop was. He earned his living from the dirt. He saw the dirt work miracles for him each year as it produced a crop. Mr. Bishop had a profound awareness that the dirt he tasted represented a world far bigger than himself.
I think what Mr. Bishop was telling me was that truth is not a commodity to be passed about like money or bales of cotton. Truth must be earned through hard work – through prayer, sacrifice, inconvenience, patience and pain. I can’t say for sure that since my encounter with Mr. Ander Bishop I have found truth. But I can say with some certainty that I have learned just how hard the quest for truth can be, and one never comes close to it unless one is willing to get his or her hands dirty.”
In an age when lying has become common, how do we recognize and live the truth? Indeed is it possible to live a truth-filled life when there is so much political pressure from both the left and right to go along with lies?
May we all be filled with what Jesus called “the Spirit of Truth.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com to reach him.