Barn Boards & Baling Wire

When our children were in school there was a crossing guard near one intersection, an African-American woman in her 60s, who was a fierce protector of children. She always greeted Jo and me warmly when we passed that corner during our morning walk. She was always glad to see us, always had something to say and would ask where we’d been if she hadn’t seen us for a while.
But let a little one appear and she was all business. She was out in the middle of the street with her sign until they were safely across. And if someone didn’t stop soon enough she let them have it. One could hear her a mile away. We didn’t want to mess with that woman. If anyone did anything to threaten a child while she was around, she was going to take care of that person. She was one of Jesus’ own. She took care of little ones.
One day when Jesus’ disciples were arguing about which one of them was the greatest, they watched in amazement as the master teacher took a little child in his arms and said, “Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”
What a beautiful image that is. But lest we are tempted to revel in that lovely thought, remember just a few verses later the Gospel writer quotes Jesus as saying, “If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were hung around your neck and you were thrown into the sea.”
Jesus is serious about taking care of little ones. There are severe consequences for those who cause hurt to little ones. And I’m not just talking about children. The key word in both those passages is “great.” True greatness is found in humble service, in caring for “little” ones – all those among us who are without power or influence.
The greatest in our communities are whoever looks out for the wellbeing of children as well as the elderly, the sick, the poor, the dying, the handicapped and the oppressed – all the “little” ones among us. In daycare centers they are the people children run to and hang on to.
Columnist Colleen O’dea tells about a little one who was separated from his mother at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Following an arduous two-week journey that included walking, buses and a boat ride, in May 2018 Andrea and her 3-year-old son José arrived at the U.S. border port of entry in Rio Grande City, Texas,” she wrote. “She was seeking asylum because she feared the wrath of the MS-13 crime gang. Four days later immigration officials made her place her son in a truck. Then she could only watch as he cried and scrambled to get back to her as the vehicle drove away.
“After spending about six weeks in a detention facility in Texas, 2,000 miles from her son, Andrea was able to reclaim José from an immigrant-children’s shelter in New York. At first he wouldn’t look at her or talk to her. Later, after they settled in New Jersey, he was afraid to be away from her for more than a few minutes. Andrea said it took almost a year for José to fully trust her again.
“Numerous mental-health officials have said the separations have traumatized both children and parents, and that some may suffer the effects for the rest of their lives.”
Several-hundred little ones like Jose are still separated from their parents. And our government, though under a court order to reunite them, has no record of where the children or the parents who were deported to Central America are located. It will take a massive undertaking to find those children and return them to their parents.
None of us should rest easy until every one of those little ones is home.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com to reach him.