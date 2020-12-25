Barn Boards & Baling Wire

Hearing the familiar words of the 23rd Psalm always reminds me of a favorite personal story told by Dr. Harold Weaver about a miracle that occurred in Geilenkircken, Germany, when he was a chaplain there during World War II.
Weaver preceded me as pastor at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church by almost 30 years; I served there from 1994 to 2008. He returned in 1966 to Geilenkircken for vacation. He shared this personal story in a sermon upon his return.
“What a thrilling difference there was! The last time I had seen it was when the streets were churned into mud by tanks and trucks. GIs lived in the houses. I saw the house I had lived in, and one block down the street was a schoolhouse where wounded soldiers, brought back from the front lines, were taken. There’s one incident that took place in that schoolhouse-turned-hospital that I will never forget.
“Shortly after midnight, on an utterly black night, a Jewish doctor sent a messenger to the house I was living in because he wanted a Protestant chaplain. I was asleep, but dressed and went in a hurry with the sergeant who had called in his jeep. A young soldier was lying on the table in the basement of the schoolhouse. He had been wounded and was suffering from severe shock. Because of the shock, his blood vessels had become flabby; it was impossible to inject the life-giving plasma into his body, although repeated attempts had been made. There was no hope for him, and therefore the medic thought we should have prayer.
“So the few of us there bowed our heads for a moment, and then I began to repeat the 23rd Psalm. Something happened that I had heard of, but had never seen. Just as we came to the passage, 'Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me,' it was noticed that the soldier’s lips were moving. The doctor interrupted and asked the youth his name. His eyelids fluttered, and he whispered his name and serial number. I had not known until then that he had lost his dog tags. He would have died an unknown soldier.
“The marvelous thing that happened was that this lad’s blood vessels began to regain their resiliency, which permitted the blood plasma to be introduced. His arm was later amputated, but he lived! Somewhere today there is a one-armed Lutheran veteran who does not know that his life was saved because he knew the 23rd Psalm.
“The thing that struck me most about that young man was that, in his early years, he had been brought up to know the 23rd Psalm and the Lord’s Prayer. The familiar and beautiful old religious truths had reached down into his subconscious mind, and they became the hands of God to bring him to life again.”
