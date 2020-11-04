Conspiracy theories abound these days on social media. People who are fearful, as many of us are in the age of Covid-19, want simple explanations that help make sense of complicated threats. Facts and truth matter less than passionate beliefs.
The same is true of some of us religious-minded folk. How we understand the scriptures is determined more by our prejudices than by sound biblical scholarship. A recent Facebook posting proclaimed that “the book of Revelation is unfolding right before us.” The author asserted that the Bible tells us that in the “last days” there will be a seven-year span of time that will bring the return of Jesus back to the earth. “This seven-year tribulation will be worse by far than any time in prior history,” declared my Facebook friend.
Most biblical scholars do not accept that interpretation of Revelation. Our understanding of Revelation is hampered by the great fog of false information sold in “Christian” bookstores, and heard on so-called Christian radio and television. Most of what is read and heard from those sources is based on a distorted view of scripture and is fundamentally wrong. I know some may find that difficult to believe. There is such a massive amount of false information about Revelation available in print and on the airwaves that people assume it must be true because so many people are saying it’s true.
That false view has become part of the basic assumptions that many people make about Revelation because they have never heard another point of view – and because there’s something appealing about a belief system that tells one exactly what is going to happen and when. Seeking comfort in Revelation conspiracy theories is not a new phenomenon.
William Miller, a veteran of the War of 1812, after an intensive study of the books of Daniel and Revelation, began about 1816 to predict that Christ would return between March 21, 1843, and March 21, 1844. Thousands of people were attracted to Miller’s teachings. When those dates came and went without the appearance of Jesus there was much disappointment. The leaders of the movement simply said they had made a miscalculation and suggested a new date, Oct. 22, 1844, which also proved to be wrong. Miller’s followers, many of whom had given away all their belongings, felt let down and many simply left the movement.
Hal Lindsay predicted in his bestselling book “The Late Great Planet Earth” that the second coming would occur in 1988. When 1988 came and went without any sign of Jesus coming in the clouds, Hal wrote another bestselling book with another prediction – explaining why he had been mistaken about the first one. One doesn’t need to be right to make a good living as a prophet.
Revelation is a letter from a man named John who was living in exile on the little island of Patmos, 37 miles off the coast of what is now Turkey. He wrote the letter to seven churches, some of which were doing well and some that were in serious trouble. He wrote to those seven churches because the Spirit came to him in a vision to tell him that it was what he should do. He was writing to particular churches to create immediate results.
John’s letter was read Sunday mornings about 100 AD in churches. It was intended to be a word of comfort and hope for those who first heard it. That was a time when Christians were being persecuted for their faith. In some places they were forced to choose between worshiping Christ or the Roman emperor.
Revelation was a gift to the Christians who were suffering at the time it was written. It was not intended to predict events 2,000 years later. But it’s still a source of comfort and hope for those of us suffering in today’s world if we’re willing learn its strange coded language.
Like watching a foreign film with subtitles, one needs to work a little harder to understand Revelation. Without subtitles to explain the coded symbolism, which was known by Christians but not by their oppressors, it means little to us today. Instead it lends itself to all kinds of bizarre and inaccurate translations by doomsday preachers and other perpetrators of conspiracy theories.
If you think I’m being unkind or unfair, consider what Jesus said about some of the religious leaders of his day. Jesus called the Scribes and Pharisees “blind fools.” It was a way of saying they were willfully ignorant, that they twisted the meaning of scripture to suit their own purposes to serve a political-belief system that was incompatible with what God was doing in the world.
I know I may be stepping on ideas that are close to some hearts. I don’t mean to be disrespectful; I simply want to be clear. Just as there is such a thing as sound mathematics based on proven principles that are widely accepted as reality, there is such a thing as sound Bible study based on accurate historical facts. Learning the background information that makes the meaning of a scriptural book like Revelation more clear takes some effort, but no more than any other worthwhile endeavor.
When someone starts proclaiming they know the exact time Jesus will return, and that they can explain the precise meaning of Revelation in terms of current events, it’s the first clue that everything they say ought to be taken with a grain of salt.
Remember Jesus said, “But about that day or hour no one knows, neither the angels in heaven nor the Son, but only the Father. Beware, keep alert; for you do not know when the time will come.”