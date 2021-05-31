Barn Boards & Baling Wire

The rockets fired by Palestinians into Israeli cities and the bombs dropped by the Israeli military into the streets of Gaza have killed and maimed hundreds of innocents. Both sides are responsible for horrific physical and emotional injuries.
“I just keep thinking about the mom in Gaza who tweeted that on Friday night she was piling all the kids in bed with her so that if they died they would die together,” a friend wrote.
But far worse than the physical and emotional wounds are the scars left on the souls of those families and communities – scars that will last for generations. I remember my father speaking in somber tones of the suffering he witnessed during World War II in North Africa and Italy. It haunted him all his life. And strangely I have become aware I have absorbed and still carry some of the soul pain that oozed out of him every day until the day he died.
We cannot help but be affected by the grief and anger expressed by those around us. The post-traumatic stress experienced by returning Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans will echo in the lives of their children and grandchildren for years to come. Since 2001 more than 114,000 veterans have died by suicide. Since 2006 there has been an 86 percent increase in the suicide rate among 18- to 34-year-old male veterans.
Actor Jimmy Stewart was a decorated war hero in World War II, earning the Air Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Croix de Guerre and seven battle stars. He flew 20 dangerous combat missions as a B-24 command pilot, but he would never talk about it.
“… in part because of the traumatic experiences he had in killing others and watching friends die," according to The Cinema Shorthand Society. "The roles he chose after returning from the war were generally darker; some say because he was hardened by combat. Stewart had a dislike of Hollywood war movies, explaining that they were hardly ever accurate.”
It’s important to tell the stories of war and essential to tell them correctly.
Tim O’Brien, author of the award-winning 2009 book, “The Things They Carried,” about his experiences in the Vietnam War, believes healing from the pain of war comes only from the telling and retelling of what happened. He says stories can save us.
“(But) a true war story is never moral," he said. "It does not instruct nor encourage virtue, nor suggest models of proper human behavior, nor restrain men from doing the things men have always done. If a story seems moral, do not believe it. If at the end of a war story you feel uplifted, or if you feel that some small bit of rectitude has been salvaged from the larger waste, then you have been made the victim of a very old and terrible lie. There is no rectitude whatsoever. There is no virtue. As a first rule of thumb, therefore, you can tell a true war story by its absolute and uncompromising allegiance to obscenity and evil."
Photographer Arnold Newman tells that 81 years ago, when the Anne Frank House Museum opened its doors to the public May 3, 1960, in Amsterdam, he observed Anne’s father, Otto, who survived the holocaust that took the life of his famous daughter, standing in the attic of the secret annex where his family hid from the Nazis.
“The mood was depressing and I immediately began photographing him,” Newman said. “After a few moments the Westertoren bells next door began to ring, and Frank turned to me and said, ‘Those were the bells that Anne wrote about.’ He suddenly broke down completely, weeping uncontrollably, and then so did I. We never met again. To this day when I lecture or tell this story to people I find I choke up; I still can’t help myself.”
Recently I happened to watch an old 1950s gameshow episode of “What’s My Line” on YouTube. It featured Audie Murphy as the mystery guest.
“Murphy was the most decorated American combat soldier of World War II, receiving every military-combat award for valor available from the U.S. Army, as well as French and Belgian awards for heroism,” according to Wikipedia. “At the age of 19 he received the Medal of Honor after single-handedly holding off an entire company of German soldiers for an hour at the Colmar Pocket in France in January 1945, and then leading a successful counterattack while wounded and out of ammunition. After the war Murphy had a 21-year acting career. He played himself in the 1955 autobiographical ‘To Hell and Back’ based on his 1949 memoirs of the same name … Suffering from insomnia and recurring nightmares … he once said he could sleep only with a loaded pistol under his pillow.”
Suzanne Guthrie tells, in the Christian Century, that a friend “who served in the military during World War II – and is now a nun – was once at a conference with two men, a German and an American. As they wiped dishes one evening after dinner they exchanged stories about the war. The American told of the horror he felt as a young pilot during a particularly savage bombing of a city in Germany. He had orders to bomb the hospital, which he would know by the red cross painted on the roof. The second man, after gaining his composure, revealed that his wife had been giving birth in that hospital when it was being bombed. Guthrie said her friend tip-toed out of the room as the two men fell into each other’s arms weeping.”
There are hardly any among us who have not been directly affected by the pain carried by our wounded warriors. My grandmother Leona Long would tell about her grandfather Edward John Long of Longfield Farm at Buck Creek. With two bullets still lodged in the spine, his body is buried in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Willow Township in Richland County, Wisconsin.
My cousin Dale Caragata of Toronto wrote about him in the family history book, “The Longs of Longfield.”
“On March 1, 1864, at Madison, Edward John Long was mustered into military service of the United States, having been enrolled as a Corporal in Company “A” of the 36th regiment of Wisconsin Infantry Volunteers,” he wrote.
An entry in Long’s Civil War diary reads, “June 3rd (1864.) At 5 a.m., ordered to charge, which we did. But gained nothing for it; lost our Colonel Adjutant. (I was) wounded; got separated in the charge from my Regiment and fell in with Old 69 New York. Had a hard time to hold our own; fired 10 shots while with the 69th. At 9 at night, the Rebels charged us. We had brisk fire for an hour. This was part of the Battle of Cold Harbor, Virginia. The loss on our side was very large.”
Long is said to have served as an army chaplain. He was wounded again sometime in 1865 at Lookout Mountain in Georgia; he was mustered out of service July 12, 1865, two months after the end of the Civil War. As a result of the injury two bullets remained lodged in his spine for the rest of his life. He was granted a veteran’s pension of $12 per month, which was eventually increased to $75 per month by the time of the death in 1924 of his wife, Amanda.
Each Memorial Day this son of Leonard Sumwalt, and great-great grandson of Edward John Long, will look again at the stars and stripes flying over their graves – and remember their pain.
Remembering and telling the stories is one way of healing our war wounds.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com to reach him.