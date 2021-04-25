Barn Boards & Baling Wire

“On God rests my deliverance and my honor; my mighty rock, my refuge is in God.” Psalms 62:7
A bomb exploded on a downtown street Christmas morning 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The massive explosion damaged more than 40 buildings and several vehicles. The police officer who was approaching the recreational vehicle where a suicide bomber was hiding reported later that God spoke to him and saved his life.
Officer James Wells was walking toward the RV when, he said, “I literally heard God tell me to turn around and go check on Topping (fellow officer) who was by herself down on Broadway (Street) … This might not be politically correct but this is my truth. I was just telling myself, ‘Stay on your feet, stay alive…I just take off in a full-out sprint and I’m running toward Topping to make sure she’s okay. We kind of meet in the middle and we just grab each other ... It was just weird. It felt like something out of a movie.”
Is that possible? Does God really intervene in the events of this world? Should we believe it? It’s a report of a personal experience with a subjective interpretation of its meaning. There’s no scientific way for establishing whether the officer really heard the voice of God, or that it was God and not his training or intuition that saved his life.
I’m a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a degree in experimental psychology; I dismissed those kinds of anecdotal reports as wishful thinking for years and years. But after hearing hundreds of people share similar accounts I became a believer. Yes, God sometimes acts directly to save the lives of people.
Anna Joy Bauer told how God spoke to her mother.
“She saw a lady crying and she said she heard God tell her to go talk to this woman,” Bauer said. “So she went to talk to her and learned that this woman’s husband was dying and in need of an emergency kidney transplant. My mom prayed for her and began to walk away. She said she heard God loud and clear tell her to go back to the woman and say she was his match. My mom of course hadn’t had any of the testing done, didn’t know the guy and had no way of knowing that she would be a match. But she confidently went back to tell the woman what God had said to her.
“The next day they began doing the tests; she was the perfect match for him. She gave him her kidney and not only is this guy still doing very well, and alive and healthy, but my mom’s one kidney is performing better than ever, too.”
My friend, Bonnie Bailey from Greenfield, Wisconsin, tells about how struggles with an alcoholic husband brought her to a place of despair.
“One night after another of our arguments, I sat on the stairs leading to our basement,” she said. “I felt as though I was at the bottom of a pit. I put my head down and cried, pleading with God, ‘Lord, I just can’t take this anymore. I don’t know what else to do. I’ve tried everything to keep this marriage going. Please help me. You’ve got to tell me what to do!’
“All of a sudden I felt like someone had placed a hand on my shoulder and all the heavy weight was being lifted off my back. As that weight lifted I looked up and saw a glowing light in the middle of the room. As I looked into the light I heard a voice in my head saying, ‘Just let go; everything will be all right.’ I stood up feeling very relaxed, and then went back upstairs and told my husband to do what he wanted to do. I then went to bed and had the best sleep I had in a long time. I ended up getting a divorce. It was a rough time but everything ended up for the best.”
Yes, God speaks to us directly sometimes. Whenever I tell one of these stories in a sermon or at a storytelling event, inevitably someone will ask me afterward, “But why hasn’t this happened to me?”
And I always say, “You are not dead yet. There is still time.”
The psalmist had it right; we can count on God to deliver us. Believing that is the only refuge we will ever need.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com to reach him.