In his book, “The Man Is You,” Louis Everly writes of our Biblical father, “Abraham (who) went out not knowing where he was going, a sure sign he was headed in the right direction.”
Many of us have set out not knowing where we are going. Billy Graham tells a story of Albert Einstein riding on a train. When the conductor came to stamp tickets Einstein’s was nowhere to be found.
The conductor said, “Don’t worry Dr. Einstein. I know who you are.”
Einstein continued searching, more frantically.
The conductor said, “You really don’t need to find your ticket. I know who you are and I believe you have purchased a ticket. It’s all right.”
To which Einstein replied, “I need to find my ticket because I don’t know where I am going.”
And so it is with all of us. There are times in our lives when we have a clear sense of purpose, when we know exactly who we are and where we are going. And there are other times when our lives seem to be in chaos – when we have no idea where we are going. We are just going.
Carol Adrienne describes that state of being in her book, “The Purpose of Your Life.”
“Most of us have inner struggles about what to do, and conflicting voices that pull
us back and forth among fear and confusion and clarity,” she writes. “Why? Because we are
continually required to grow beyond the boundaries we have inherited ... The
voice of growth urges us to venture into the unknown.”
Sometimes we just know what we need to do. There is an inner voice that keeps gnawing away, pulling each of us toward a destiny. And that will always be difficult to explain to those we love.
It’s my fervent wish to be near my children and grandchildren in my old age – to be able to have occasional Sunday dinners together. I want to be able to call them on the phone on short notice and say, “Why don’t you come over for supper?” But I know God may take them to some far-off place to live out the purpose of their lives, and I will need to forgive God.
What is true in the lives of individuals is especially true in the lives of farm families these days. Thousands of farmers are being called to leave everything that has been familiar to them in the past, to move into an unknown future. Hope is found in knowing that the One who gives us the land will go with us – and sustain us wherever we go whether we know it or not.