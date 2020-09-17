An old woman named Emma Reitway sat on the front porch of a big house across from the hospital in a small Midwestern town. She stared up at the hospital’s second-floor window of the intensive-care room where her husband, Abel, had been on a ventilator.
Emma was wearing her best dress, the one with the pink-rose pattern she had worn for the anniversary party. The dress matched the pretty mask her granddaughter had made her for the funeral 10 days later. She pulled it up further on her face as her eye fixed on a bright-red cardinal flitting from branch to branch in the lilac bush at the corner of the house.
Emma wondered what the intensive-care room looked like. She tried to imagine herself sitting beside Abel, holding his hand and kissing his cheek.
“If only they would have let me in to see him,” she sighed.
And then she caught herself. Emma could hear Abel’s raspy voice in the back of her mind saying, “Now don’t you go feeling sorry for yourself girl. You’ve got to take care of our babies.”
Emma smiled as she thought of the four boys and two girls they had raised, all those football games and proms and graduations. And now there were 15 grandchildren and one more on the way … so many babies.
They had all been home for the 60th anniversary party, filling the house and the back yard. She could see the twinkle in Abel’s eye as he sat there under the apple tree holding the youngest grandbaby while Herb, his lifelong friend, raised a glass.
He said, “Here’s to Wrong Way Reitway, you old fool. You’ve been getting it right with Emma for 60 years.”
Emma laughed. Wrong Way had been Abel’s nickname in high school; there weren’t many left who called him that now.
And she remembered young Abel, named for his grandfather, a strapping young man, tall like the men on her side of the family, sitting beside her and complimenting her on the dress. They didn’t think he was going to make it for the party, but he had been able to catch a last-minute flight. How delighted everyone was to see him.
He hadn’t looked sick …
“If only,” Emma thought. “If only he hadn’t come. If only they hadn’t had the party, if only …”
Suddenly the cardinal in the lilac bush turned his head toward her and began to sing at the top of his voice. He hopped closer to the tip of the limb, looked directly at her and chirped loudly three times before taking wing to fly straight up to the window ledge outside the intensive-care room where Able had been. There he sat, looking and watching, before launching into the same song he had been singing in the bush.
Emma laughed out loud and shouted up at the insolent bird, “Wrong Way Reitway, you old fool, I get it; you are still getting it right.”