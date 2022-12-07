Barn event brings Christmas joy

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – The annual Christmas in the Barn was held this past weekend at Memory Lane Farm near Marshfield.
“It was truly magical,” said Beth Zarnke, executive director of Memory Lane Farm. “We are honored to have had almost 900 guests and volunteers visit Memory Lane Farm this (past) weekend. Thank you to everyone that helped plan Christmas in the Barn, volunteered or attended the event. We are thankful for your support in helping us create opportunities for our community. The pictures tell of many new memories and experiences.”
The farm has been in the family since 1908. Zamke’s mother and father, Lucille and Martin Wolf, milked cows until 1993. In 1997 they ventured into agritourism – offering large corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides. The Wolfs opened their farm to the community each fall, hosting hundreds of children annually. In 2015 they established a summer camp on the farm where kids could enjoy and learn from the farm’s sacred space.
Officially a non-profit organization, the farm is continuing the same values the Wolf family instituted more than a century before. Lucille Wolf has passed away but Martin Wolf, along with his daughter and son-in-law Beth and Doug Zamke, are carrying on the mission of the farm – creating joy for all who visit.
Visit www.memorylanefarm.us and www.facebook.com – search for Memory Lane Farm – for more information.