 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Barn event brings Christmas joy

Three wise men
Memory Lane Farm

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – The annual Christmas in the Barn was held this past weekend at Memory Lane Farm near Marshfield.

“It was truly magical,” said Beth Zarnke, executive director of Memory Lane Farm. “We are honored to have had almost 900 guests and volunteers visit Memory Lane Farm this (past) weekend. Thank you to everyone that helped plan Christmas in the Barn, volunteered or attended the event. We are thankful for your support in helping us create opportunities for our community. The pictures tell of many new memories and experiences.”

The farm has been in the family since 1908. Zamke’s mother and father, Lucille and Martin Wolf, milked cows until 1993. In 1997 they ventured into agritourism – offering large corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides. The Wolfs opened their farm to the community each fall, hosting hundreds of children annually. In 2015 they established a summer camp on the farm where kids could enjoy and learn from the farm’s sacred space.

Officially a non-profit organization, the farm is continuing the same values the Wolf family instituted more than a century before. Lucille Wolf has passed away but Martin Wolf, along with his daughter and son-in-law Beth and Doug Zamke, are carrying on the mission of the farm – creating joy for all who visit.

Visit www.memorylanefarm.us and www.facebook.com – search for Memory Lane Farm – for more information.

Crafts
Welcome
Nativity scene
Animals
Calf
Spinning
Mary and baby Jesus
Wise man
Mary, Jesus and wise men
Baby Jesus
Laughing man

People are also reading…

Wise men
Spinner
Cat
Donkey
Girl with rabbit
Shepherd
Shepherd
Kids with spices
Potter
Woman with goat
Volunteers
Coloring table
Donkey baby
Two-man saw
Petting donkey
Kid with rabbit
Worker
Wise man
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News